Marquee S’pore, largest nightclub here opens on April 12, has ferris wheel & 3-storey-high slide

New place to dun zi dun zi.

Fasiha Nazren | February 24, 04:32 pm

Good news for people in Singapore who have a nightlife — a new nightclub is opening on April 12.

Marquee Singapore is set to be the largest nightclub in Singapore, measuring 2,300m² and standing three-storeys tall.

This is Marquee’s first nightclub in Asia and fourth worldwide, with three other nightclubs in New York, Las Vegas and Sydney.

Ferris wheel and tall slide

Unlike other nightclubs in Singapore, Marquee Singapore will feature a party playground which includes an eight-armed indoor ferris wheel, which will provide unrivalled views of the dancefloor.

Each pod will be equipped with a photo booth.

Here’s a peek of what it will look like:

To add on to the carnival-like atmosphere, there will also be a three-storey-high slide.

Known for popular residencies

The opening lineup has not been announced yet, but you may want to prepare for some starstruck moments as Marquee is known for featuring residencies of known entertainers like rapper French Montana:

French DJ David Guetta:

via Marquee Singapore

As well as American radio producer DJ Khaled.

via Marquee Singapore

Top image from Marquee Singapore

