M’sia minister says his country will reveal flying car prototype in 2019

Not content with shaking things up in the sea, Malaysians have their gaze fixed upwards — to the skies.

Advertisement

A Malaysian minister has announced that the country’s first prototype for a flying car will be revealed later in 2019.

Developed locally

According to Malaysian news agency Bernama, Minister of Entrepreneur Development Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said on Feb. 26 that the prototype is driven by “local technology” and is already available.

Speaking to reporters at the Growth Malaysia initiative, Redzuan said: “This year is a realistic target because we have the technology already. It is all about speed of implementation.”

He claimed that the car would be capable of flying at low altitudes at a “reasonable speed”, and that it would be safe.

The prototype will also cost about RM1 million, or about S$331,400 to build.

Advertisement

Putting our heads together

Redzuan explained that the project brought together Malaysian expertise in various fields, like the aerospace, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and automotive sectors.

He said: “Malaysia has the skill set to excel in all these fields. We need to make full use of it, because the bottom line is we want to be a producing nation.”

Redzuan also confirmed that the flying car is different from the third national car project that was suggested by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

If you have ever wanted to slip from the surly bonds of Earth and soar through the air, 2019 is your year, thanks to Malaysian industry.

Can’t wait.

Top image from Mohd Redzuan’s Facebook page and Pixabay.