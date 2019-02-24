fbpx

Man uploads video of himself turning into the wrong lane, asks S’pore netizens if he’s in the wrong

He also got into an argument with a motorcyclist.

Matthias Ang | February 22, 08:21 pm

A man who uploaded a video of himself making a left turn onto a wrong lane and asking if he was right or wrong to do so has been slammed by netizens.

The video was uploaded to the Facebook group Roads.sg on Feb. 21 with the following caption:

Can fellow viewers tell me if I am in the wrong?
My intention is to make a left turn then turn right towards Raffles Hospital.”

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see the video:

Breakdown of video

Here’s what happened in the video:

  • At the start, the car from which the incident is film is seen stationery in the left lane.
  • Once the traffic light turns green, the car moves forward to make a left turn, whereby it ends up on the middle lane instead.
  • Meanwhile, ahead of the car, a motorcyclist with a passenger can also be seen turning right from the opposite lane.
GIF of video from Roads.sg
  • The car then begins to move towards the right lane, only to narrowly miss the motorcyclist and passenger who comes in from his right. This elicits a loud horn from the car.
Gif of video from Roads.sg
  • Both vehicles come to a stop, with the motorcyclist gesturing rapidly at the car.
  • The car then moves forward and both driver and motorcyclist get into an argument.

Here’s a what they said:

Driver: “Hello I also want to cut to this lane, what’s your problem?”

Motorcyclist: “Bro, what’s your problem?”

Driver: “I let you go already right?”

Motorcyclist: “My lane, my right of way.”

Driver: “You have to let me turn first you know or not?”

Motorcyclist: “You *inaudible* left lane -”

Driver: “Ok, never mind, never mind.”

Motorcyclist: “Then my fault? My fault?”

Driver: “What the hell, you have to wait for me to cross first before you cross, you know or not?”

Motorcyclist: “I know.”

Driver: “Then?”

Motorcyclist: “You from your left lane turni–“

The video ends at this point.

Driver gets slammed

Most netizens who saw the video slammed the driver for what appeared to be the lack of a basic driving sense, in turning onto the middle lane, instead of the left lane, and the way in which he changed lanes afterwards.

Screenshots from Roads.sg

However, some drivers also took issue with the motorcyclist’s road behaviour, although his exact fault differed from person to person.

Some believed that the motorcyclist was too impatient, while others thought he should have given way to the car.

Screenshots from Roads.sg

What does the highway code say in the case of the motorcyclist?

According to the Basic Theory Handbook, this screenshot probably sums up what the motorcyclist should have done in his situation:

Screenshot from Basic Theory Handbook

Top image collage from Roads.sg

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

