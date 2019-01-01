Man takes on a few uncles in kopitiam fight near Marsiling MRT station

Kopitiams can get rowdier at night, and here’s a classic example from 2018.

Kopitiam fight in Marsiling

A video of a lone man taking on about seven to eight middle-aged men at a kopitiam has been circulated online.

According to Shin Min Daily News, this coffee shop brawl happened on Saturday night, Feb. 23, at Block 167 Woodlands Street 13, near Marsiling MRT station.

What happened

One Shin Min reader shared that there were around seven to eight regular kopitiam patrons occupying a table nearer to the roadside.

According to this reader, the group was unhappy with another group that was allegedly playing poker cards at the kopitiam.

This then upset a man who was in a long sleeve attire and sitting nearby.

He was then triggered enough to shout at the first group in Hokkien, taunting them to shut up.

Things escalate quickly

The exchange of words escalated quickly, after the man allegedly pushed one of the uncles.

That’s when things started to turn violent.

In another video, the whole group of coffee shop patrons who were yelled at then surrounded the man, and was seen kicking and hurling punches, and even throwing a glass cup and even plastic chair at the man.

The man fell to the ground and struggled to get back up.

The man appeared to have suffered some injuries, as his head was bleeding and there were patches of blood stains on his shirt as well.

Ongoing investigation

The police were informed and had recorded statements from the bystanders at the coffee shop.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers also arrived and checked on the man’s injuries that night.

According to some of the stall owners and residents, fights allegedly often break out at this coffee shop.

There will be people picking fights with others almost every month, a resident recalled.

As such, some hawkers would rather close the stall by evening to avoid such troubles.

The investigation into this fight is still ongoing.

Top photo collage from screenshots of video