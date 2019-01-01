fbpx

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan fractured his arm, might be out of action for “several weeks”

His surgery will happen later this week.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 25, 09:59 am

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as Acting Minister for Transport.

This after Transport Minister and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan fractured his arm from a fall last week.

Khaw is currently in hospital and receiving treatment.

Mothership.sg understands that Khaw will be undergoing a minor operation later this week for his injury.

He will most likely resume duties after several weeks, when he is able to do so.

In the meantime

During this time, Vivian will step in as Acting Minister of Transport.

His foreign ministry portfolio will help ensure that ongoing discussions with Malaysia on transport issues will still be well-coordinated.

Photo via Baey Yam Keng’s Facebook post

Senior Ministers of State Lam Min Pin and Janil Puthucheary, as well as Senior Parliament Secretary Baey Yam Keng, will assist Vivian on other transport matters and in the upcoming Budget and Committee of Supply debates.

There is no second Minister at the Ministry of Transport.

The full text of the statement by the Prime Minister’s Office:

“Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Mr Khaw Boon Wan is on extended medical leave after fracturing his left arm in a fall last week. He is currently warded receiving treatment and will resume duties when he is able to do so, probably after several weeks.

In the meantime, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as the Acting Minister for Transport. This ensures that the ongoing discussions with Malaysia on several transport matters will continue to be well coordinated.

Senior Minister of State Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State Dr Janil Puthucheary and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Mr Baey Yam Keng will assist Minister Balakrishnan on other transport matters and in the Committee of Supply debate.”

Top photos via Khaw Boon Wan & Vivian Balakrishnan’s Facebook pages

