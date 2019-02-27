fbpx

Back
﻿

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to undergo surgery after fracturing arm at home

Apparently he had been a little excited in getting out of bed.

Matthias Ang | February 27, 07:36 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Transport and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan is nursing a fractured arm at home and is slated to undergo surgery on March 1.

On Feb. 27, Khaw put up a Facebook post thanking the public for their well-wishes and putting a self-deprecating spin on his accident.

Khaw revealed that he broke his arm at home and that it was a “timely reminder to all seniors never to jump out of bed”.

Khaw then elaborated on what was supposedly the safer, accident-free way of getting out of bed.

He said it was to “get up, pump the heart, stand up, feel that you are steady before taking the first step”.

Recovery to take several weeks

Expressing confidence in the upcoming surgery on Friday, Khaw added that he was ready for it and that he was in good hands.

Khaw concluded by noting that while he was eager for a full recovery, it was a process that would take several weeks and that he had to be patient in the meantime.

Here is his post:

This was what Khaw wrote in his caption in full:

“I thank all for your prayers and best wishes. My accident at home is a timely reminder to all fellow seniors never to jump out of bed. At our age, it’s important to get up, pump the heart, stand up, feel that you are steady before taking the first step. Anyway, I’m fully prepared for the upcoming surgery on Friday. I’m in the best of hands and looking forward to a full recovery. Unfortunately, the bones’ recovery can take several weeks. I just have to be patient.”

And here is his photo:

Source: Khaw Boon Wan Facebook

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as Acting Minister for Transport.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan fractured his arm, might be out of action for “several weeks”

Top image collage from Khaw Boon Wan Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

PM Lee: Article that Leong Sze Hian shared was an attack on me & S'pore govt

Quite serious.

February 27, 06:02 pm

Woman floored by dislodged glass door should not have been moved before SCDF paramedics arrived

Moving victims who suffered some bodily trauma is instinctive but not advisable.

February 27, 05:40 pm

"Strong, United S'pore" only possible if mental health is a S'pore govt priority: NMP Anthea Ong

More Singaporeans are affected by mental health conditions than diabetes.

February 27, 04:47 pm

Vegetarian MP Louis Ng calls for secondary schools streaming "sacred cow" to be slain

According to Ng, streaming prevents students from mixing across social economic backgrounds.

February 27, 04:22 pm

SDP's Paul Tambyah reveals local POSB branch manager feared taking photo with opposition will get him 'marked'

Tambyah felt 'really sad'.

February 27, 03:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close