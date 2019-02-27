Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to undergo surgery after fracturing arm at home

Transport and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan is nursing a fractured arm at home and is slated to undergo surgery on March 1.

Advertisement

On Feb. 27, Khaw put up a Facebook post thanking the public for their well-wishes and putting a self-deprecating spin on his accident.

Khaw revealed that he broke his arm at home and that it was a “timely reminder to all seniors never to jump out of bed”.

Khaw then elaborated on what was supposedly the safer, accident-free way of getting out of bed.

He said it was to “get up, pump the heart, stand up, feel that you are steady before taking the first step”.

Advertisement

Recovery to take several weeks

Expressing confidence in the upcoming surgery on Friday, Khaw added that he was ready for it and that he was in good hands.

Khaw concluded by noting that while he was eager for a full recovery, it was a process that would take several weeks and that he had to be patient in the meantime.

Here is his post:

Advertisement

This was what Khaw wrote in his caption in full:

“I thank all for your prayers and best wishes. My accident at home is a timely reminder to all fellow seniors never to jump out of bed. At our age, it’s important to get up, pump the heart, stand up, feel that you are steady before taking the first step. Anyway, I’m fully prepared for the upcoming surgery on Friday. I’m in the best of hands and looking forward to a full recovery. Unfortunately, the bones’ recovery can take several weeks. I just have to be patient.”

And here is his photo:

Advertisement

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as Acting Minister for Transport.

Top image collage from Khaw Boon Wan Facebook