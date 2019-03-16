fbpx

Johor landfill fires believed to be caused by open burning to chase away pests

Quite hazy.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 28, 05:46 pm

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Over the past few weeks, Singaporeans have been noticing the occasional acrid scent in the air, which allegedly comes from burning landfills in Johor, Malaysia.

The first fire was reported at Bandar Tenggara landfill on Feb. 8, while the second fire happened at Tanjung Langsat landfill, as reported on Feb. 16.

Weird burning smell in northeast S’pore? Yup, it’s a fire at Johor landfill.

Set fire to dispel insects

According to Johor Fire and Rescue Department Director Yahaya Madis, the landfill fires in southern Johor were caused by their attempt to chase away mosquitoes and flies.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) on Wednesday, Feb. 27, Yahaya said it was not unusual for people to set fires to dispel pests at the landfills.

However, the fire grew wilder and consequently got out of hand.

Yahaya clarified that it was not an accidental fire started by burning cigarette butts, or the hot weather.

However, he did not reveal who was ultimately responsible.

Fire extinguished in a day

Responding to queries from CNA, the National Environment Agency said on Feb. 16 that due to prevailing winds from the Northeast, the bad smell could be linked to the fire at Tanjung Langsat.

Said NEA, “It is likely that the burning smell detected in the northeast of Singapore is related to this fire.”

However, Yahaya said that this was “not possible”.

He claimed that the recent fire at Tanjung Langsat was extinguished in a day, and the smoke could not have been carried to Singapore.

When CNA visited Tanjung Langsat on Wednesday (Feb. 27), there was no burning smell.

However, a security guard who works in the vicinity revealed that the recent burning smell was the worst he had experienced in the past nine years.

Hope they can try other methods to exterminate the pests.

Top photo of Tanjung Langsat by Samad Anwang is used for illustration purposes only.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

