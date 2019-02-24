S’pore-based filmmaker goes viral worldwide for amazing Naruto mirror run challenge
Boruto challenge is just doing the same thing, but worse.
This is Naruto.
This is how he runs.
Mirror dash challenge
The internet took the two things, combined it with a mirror, and came up with a challenge.
The challenge appears to involve giving the illusion of moving through different bathrooms while doing the iconic Naruto run.
There are, of course, different iterations of the same challenge, but for the most part, that is basically what it consists of.
Here are some examples:
Jaze Phua
Singapore-based filmmaker Jaze Phua though, probably has the best version.
Here’s his first video:
Unlike some of the earlier videos, Phua’s video featured two people, himself and Douglas Tan, fighting while doing the Naruto run.
The theme song also changed from Initial D’s Deja Vu to Naruto’s Silhouette.
For his second offering, Phua took it up a notch by showcasing Naruto and longtime rival, Sasuke, engaging in their famed rivalry.
His first video has garnered over one million views in just over a week, while the second video garnered over 151,000 views in just over nine hours.
Here are the two videos in case you can’t see it.
Cool.
Images and videos from Jaze Phua
