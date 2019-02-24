fbpx

IKEA S’pore comes up with cheeky post-Valentine’s ad, S’poreans have the best responses

Variety of responses.

Mandy How | February 16, 02:03 pm

Some people might find Valentine’s Day commercialised.

And it’s not gonna end on Feb. 14, either.

This is one of IKEA’s latest ads banking on a successful post-V Day:

In case you can’t see:

“Hoping everyone had a very happy Valentine’s Day. Love, IKEA.”

Most people who saw the ad thought it was a good marketing effort from IKEA:

While others took it to the next level:

This customer though, had the most important question:

This guy said he didn’t get it:

And then went on to win best (and probably most valid) comment:

Top image via IKEA/Facebook

 

