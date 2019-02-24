IKEA S’pore comes up with cheeky post-Valentine’s ad, S’poreans have the best responses
Variety of responses.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Some people might find Valentine’s Day commercialised.
And it’s not gonna end on Feb. 14, either.
This is one of IKEA’s latest ads banking on a successful post-V Day:
In case you can’t see:
“Hoping everyone had a very happy Valentine’s Day. Love, IKEA.”
Most people who saw the ad thought it was a good marketing effort from IKEA:
While others took it to the next level:
This customer though, had the most important question:
This guy said he didn’t get it:
And then went on to win best (and probably most valid) comment:
Top image via IKEA/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.