IKEA S’pore comes up with cheeky post-Valentine’s ad, S’poreans have the best responses

Some people might find Valentine’s Day commercialised.

And it’s not gonna end on Feb. 14, either.

Advertisement

This is one of IKEA’s latest ads banking on a successful post-V Day:

In case you can’t see:

“Hoping everyone had a very happy Valentine’s Day. Love, IKEA.”

Most people who saw the ad thought it was a good marketing effort from IKEA:

Advertisement

While others took it to the next level:

This customer though, had the most important question:

Advertisement

This guy said he didn’t get it:

And then went on to win best (and probably most valid) comment:

Advertisement

Top image via IKEA/Facebook