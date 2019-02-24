Heng Swee Keat’s Budget 2019 BTS video offers rare glimpse to his personal habits

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be delivering the Budget statement on Monday, Feb. 18 at 3:30pm.

It will be the fourth time Heng is delivering the Budget statement.

However, this year’s Budget takes on a more important tone, as it is Heng’s first Budget as the 4G leader for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

In a first for a budget video, the government has released a behind-the-scenes clip, showing the work that goes into the budget, with Heng at the centre of the process.

Below are four observations from the brief three-minute video.

1. Heng chairs lots of meetings. With a lot of people involved.

In other words, Heng has to be efficient with time since there are so many people involved in these high-powered meetings.

Furthermore, Heng probably has to be diplomatic in handling the various concerns and interests of important stake-holders at the same time.

It is not unfamiliar to Heng though, who was the Chairman of many national committees, from Our Singapore Conversation to SG50 to the Committee for Future Economy.

2. Heng walks fast.

The late Lee Kuan Yew once commented that while Heng was the best Principal Private Secretary he ever had, “the only pity is that he is not of a big bulk, which makes a difference in a mass rally”.

Heng’s small build is not proving to be a disadvantage for him walking the ground and meeting the residents.

While Heng is not running from places to places like Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, you can see volunteers trying to keep up with his walking pace.

3. Heng is both old-school and new-school.

Heng appears to prefer to edit his speeches via the old school way of using a pen rather than editing the document online.

But he is not a fuddy-duddy.

Check out his selfie skills.

One thing we know for sure about the difference between the current PM (Lee Hsien Loong) and potential new PM: Lee is left-handed, while Heng is right-handed.

4. Heng reveals a personal side.

When asked about juggling other responsibilities, Heng said:

“Besides being a Finance Minister, I am also a Member of Parliament, I am also a father and husband to my wife and my kids.”

Heng added:

“It is a very difficult juggling act, and I try my best to have some time to my family and myself but at the same time I probably put in many hours a day”.

Heng is married with two children.

For a split second, we also caught a glimpse of Heng’s wife, Chang Hwee Nee (the lady in red).

Chang is the CEO of the National Heritage Board.

And for those people who are curious whether Heng is a coffee or tea person, here goes:

Top photo from Gov.sg YouTube