Family-owned Bukit Panjang carrot cake stall run by beefcake who lifts 6 times a week

He went from wearing Rolex watches to clocking in 12-hour days at his parents' hawker stalls.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 27, 01:48 pm

It’s not every day you get to see young faces working in hawker centres.

This guy is one of them.

Walter Tay, who turns 31 this year, helps out at his parent’s two hawker stalls: “Father & Son” at Bukit Panjang, and “Mother & Daughter” at Admiralty, which is run by his dad, mum and sister respectively.

Before Father & Son was established in 2015, Tay was doing corporate work.

The New Paper reported that he was a property salesman, though an 8 Days article had mentioned that it was a multi-level marketing company Tay was working for.

Once living the high life, when the company closed down he had to sell off his Mercedes and Rolex watches.

It was a turning point, as Tay then set up the hawker stall with his dad, who had been a hawker since Tay was young.

Image may contain: 3 people, people eating, people sitting, food and indoor
Photo via Father & Son’s Facebook page

Even though Tay started Father & Son with his dad, he is more frequently found helping out with his mum’s stall at Admiralty these days.

Work is intense, and he’d find himself clocking in 12-hour days from time to time.

Despite the hardship, Tay finds fulfillment in his work and takes pride in playing his part in preserving hawker culture and helping to pass down tradition.

By now, you’d realise that most customers who would not only notice him for his youth, but for his mean physique.

The secret is pretty obvious: Tay lifts six times a week before heading down to the stall to help out.

Long days at the stall combined with the tedious process of frying carrot cake helps keep him in shape too.

Nevertheless, it’s the offerings that keep customers coming back for more.

Both stalls serve up fresh carrot cake, char kway teow and hokkien mee.

You can get a plate of either white or black carrot cake for an affordable price of S$2.30, which explains the popularity of the stall itself.

Here are the details if you’re interested to try their carrot cake:

Father & Son
Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre & Market
259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road, #01-23
Singapore 679947

Mother & Daughter
676 Woodlands Drive 71, #02-18
Singapore 730676

Top image via Father & Son’s Facebook page and LOVE 97.2FM’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

