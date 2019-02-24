There is now an increased chance to snag that elusive bonus e-angbao worth S$288

What’s your 2019 resolution?

If it involves going cashless of some sort, there’s no better time to start than during Chinese New Year, when so much cash is exchanged.

With Grab.

Wait, you trying to sell me something I don’t need, right?

Not exactly. You can decide if you need it. But first, let me explain.

Going cashless with Grab this CNY is a simple matter — instead of receiving a physical angpao, you can ask for a GrabPay angpao through the Grab app.

But it’s fun to receive actual angpaos and see real money inside.

Yes, but think about all the times you *almost* or actually lost your angpaos in the chaos of gambling visiting and the crowd.

Also think about having to bring along a bag to store your angpaos, or having to beg your sibling to keep them for you, while knowing fully they will steal your angpaos.

Okay, valid argument. Then why must I use Grab leh? Walao it’s credits, not cash 🙁

Yes, the money transferred to you will be GrabPay Credits.

*shock*

But think about it. You’re likely already a Grab user. The GrabPay Credits you receive, when used, will get you GrabRewards points. Which will add towards rewards for your next Grab ride or GrabFood order.

Technically, you get a bit more than the amount in your angpao. Yay.

What? But I want to save some of my angpao money okay.

Yes, please save some of your angpao money, you will thank yourself. One way to get cash to save, while going down this e-angpao route, is to limit the receipt of e-angpaos to certain days.

If my relative has prepared the angpaos already, why would they want to send me an e-angpao?

Because they would be getting a bonus angpao back from Grab. And they could potentially get more than what they gave you — with a minimum amount of $1 sent, they could get a bonus of up to $288.

Yes. Huat ah.

_____

Other than the e-angpao feature, Grab also has other promotions to help make this CNY more exciting:

Book a GrabCoach 13 seater over a 3 hour block to go visiting at multiple destinations, or single trip (9 seater, 13 seater) using promo code COACH8 to get $8 off, until Feb 28 2019. !!Free delivery!! for all special CNY menu from 29 th Jan until 19 Feb 2019 using promo code on GrabFood. Spend $10 or more at a GrabPay store and instantly receive a bonus e-angpao from Grab, on your first 8 transactions, from now till Feb 19. Show your appreciation to your Grab driver with a tip — from Feb 1, passengers who leave a 5-star review will be directed to a ‘Compliments’ page, and you can choose to tip your driver $1.68, $3.68, or $8.88.

Yay. Happy CNY, y’all.

This sponsored article by Grab is huat.