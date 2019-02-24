fbpx

Extremely relaxed bird flying on its back hailed as world’s happiest bird

Sunday vibes.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 24, 10:53 pm

Here’s something that will hopefully alleviate your upcoming Monday blues.

The bird in this photograph is being hailed as the world’s happiest bird.

Photo from @kasmunro2.

Here’s the closest we will ever come to that level of contentment:

Photo from Sportsaspire.

World’s happiest bird

The image of the fulmar, a type of grey and white feathered seabird, was captured while it was flying on its back, by Scottish photographer Karen Munro, back in 2018.

The happy fulmar had a relaxed smile, looking real pleased during its flight.

In an interview with The Dodo, explained that the shot was taken by accident while she was on a cruise along the northern coast of Scotland.

She only spotted the happy bird when she got back home.

Initially disappointed by the photographs she took, the shot of the fulmar cheered her up immediately.

“On arrival home I was going through my photos, most of which weren’t anything special as the light had been pretty poor that day,” Munro told The Dodo. “However I did have a laugh as soon as I saw this one, as the fulmar looks like he is smiling and having fun.”

Munro also shared that the fulmar was probably shaking off some seawater while flying at that point in time.

“Fulmars will often glide alongside the boat, but this one had just lifted off the sea and was shaking itself to dry off whilst flying”.

Fulmars

While the fulmar in the photograph looks friendly and cute, fulmars are definitely not something you should mess with.

Fulmars are commonly found over the northern and southern oceans.

The name fulmar, comes from two Old Norse words – ‘fúll meaning “foul” and már which means “gull.”

This is because they resemble the gulls and store an awful-smelling oil in their stomach.

The fulmar will spit this stomach oil at aggressors, which can cause other birds to plunge to their death due to their wings being stuck together.

Fulmars are also known to chase after fishing boats for food.

Top photo @kasmunro2

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

