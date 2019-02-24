Kids below 12 to enjoy free Happy Meals when they order in Mandarin this weekend

Chinese Language education centre Xin Zhong Wen (新中文) has teamed up with McDonald’s to launch a new initiative to encourage practical learning of Chinese for children.

The initiative, named Project 开心点(Kāi Xīn Diǎn, be happier in English), will offer free Happy Meals to kids under 12 who place their orders in Mandarin.

Xin Zhong Wen hopes to help children learn Chinese more effectively by connecting what they learn in class with everyday experiences — in this case, ordering food at McDonald’s.

The promotion will be available from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, at four McDonald’s outlets — NEX, JEM, Great World City, United Square.

1000 Happy Meals will be given out, per day, at each outlet.

Wait, what’s the catch?

Hand to heart, there’s none.

You don’t need to sign up for any enrichment classes or memberships.

Xin Zhong Wen just wants to encourage more children to speak Mandarin confidently, in an outside environment. Because let’s face it, when was the last time you ordered McDonald’s in your mother tongue properly?

Yup.

Xin Zhong Wen focuses on teaching students words and phrases that are relevant, and can be used in daily life.

If you or your child don’t know what McDonald’s items are called in Mandarin, they’ve even prepared a helpful guide for you to download or print.

Just in case you can’t see or download the guide:

In addition to free Happy Meals, Xin Zhong Wen will also be offering a complimentary lesson worth over $70 to kids aged 5 to 12.

Vouchers for these lessons are available online and will be distributed at these malls:

Great World City, Westgate, Jem, NEX and United Square.

This sponsored post by Xin Zhong Wen makes this writer wish she were 10.