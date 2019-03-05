Famous fish soup stall in Upper Serangoon giving away premium fish soup with no strings attached on Mar. 5, 2019, 10am – 3pm

They say there is no free lunch in the world.

But First Street Teochew Fish Soup and RedMart are here to convince you otherwise.

Red grouper and pomfret available

On March 5, 2019, from 10am – 3pm, the eatery will be giving away bowls of fish soup to customers on a first come first serve basis, while stocks last basis.

Here’s the event menu:

Batang with rice/noodle (usual price: S$6.50) Red Grouper with rice/noodle (usual price: S$9.50) Pomfret with rice/noodle (usual price: S$11.50)

The free bowl comes with little effort, as no prior purchase or minimum spending is required. All you have to do is like RedMart’s Facebook page or follow them on Instagram.

Each customer is entitled to one free regular bowl for dine-in purposes (takeaway orders will be charged accordingly).

Additional ingredients (eg. fish roe, minced meat) and upsized orders are chargeable as well.

But wait. Why so good?

The ever-cynical Singaporean in you is questioning the purpose of this whole event.

Well, this is actually part of RedMart’s Freshness Recognition campaign, and the fish to be given away is actually supplied by the online grocer (instead of the hawkers getting it from the market as they usually do).

The collaboration aims to prove that the fish delivered by RedMart is as fresh as it can be.

Besides the guarantee that your online shopping for fresh produce will arrive chilled at the ideal temperature, RedMart also boasts a touch-free journey and strict quality control.

Family of hawkers

As for First Street Teochew Fish Soup, it was started in 1980s by William Lim (middle), and is now run by his two sons, Desmond Lim (extreme left) and Aaron Lim (extreme right).

Teochew fish soup is a clean and light meal, with a focus on the flavours of the fish — which makes freshness an important factor.

The second-generation hawkers have been helping out at the stall since young, but only started working there full-time a few years ago.

Sales have doubled since they took over, we hear.

Funnily enough, Desmond is the only trained chef, and he fillets the fish himself every morning as early as 3-4am.

Aaron is in charge of cooking, and their father helps out during break times.

As a testament to the dish, queues can extend to more than an hour long during lunch times and weekends.

Now that you know, we suggest going the earliest you can for the free bowl.

Address: 1014 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534752

Event date and time:

Mar. 5, 2019

10am – 3pm