fbpx

Back
﻿

Famous fish soup stall in Upper Serangoon giving away premium fish soup with no strings attached on Mar. 5, 2019, 10am – 3pm

Hunky dory.

Mandy How |Sponsored | February 26, 07:01 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

They say there is no free lunch in the world.

But First Street Teochew Fish Soup and RedMart are here to convince you otherwise.

Red grouper and pomfret available

On March 5, 2019, from 10am – 3pm, the eatery will be giving away bowls of fish soup to customers on a first come first serve basis, while stocks last basis.

Here’s the event menu:

  1. Batang with rice/noodle (usual price: S$6.50)
  2. Red Grouper with rice/noodle (usual price: S$9.50)
  3. Pomfret with rice/noodle (usual price: S$11.50)

The free bowl comes with little effort, as no prior purchase or minimum spending is required. All you have to do is like RedMart’s Facebook page or follow them on Instagram.

Each customer is entitled to one free regular bowl for dine-in purposes (takeaway orders will be charged accordingly).

Additional ingredients (eg. fish roe, minced meat) and upsized orders are chargeable as well.

But wait. Why so good?

The ever-cynical Singaporean in you is questioning the purpose of this whole event.

Well, this is actually part of RedMart’s Freshness Recognition campaign, and the fish to be given away is actually supplied by the online grocer (instead of the hawkers getting it from the market as they usually do).

The collaboration aims to prove that the fish delivered by RedMart is as fresh as it can be.

Besides the guarantee that your online shopping for fresh produce will arrive chilled at the ideal temperature, RedMart also boasts a touch-free journey and strict quality control.

Family of hawkers

As for First Street Teochew Fish Soup, it was started in 1980s by William Lim (middle), and is now run by his two sons, Desmond Lim (extreme left) and Aaron Lim (extreme right).

Teochew fish soup is a clean and light meal, with a focus on the flavours of the fish — which makes freshness an important factor.

The second-generation hawkers have been helping out at the stall since young, but only started working there full-time a few years ago.

Sales have doubled since they took over, we hear.

Funnily enough, Desmond is the only trained chef, and he fillets the fish himself every morning as early as 3-4am.

Aaron is in charge of cooking, and their father helps out during break times.

As a testament to the dish, queues can extend to more than an hour long during lunch times and weekends.

Now that you know, we suggest going the earliest you can for the free bowl.

Address: 1014 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534752

Event date and time:
Mar. 5, 2019
10am – 3pm

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S$100,000 Hunt The Mouse cash prize handed to 9 participants who didn't know one another

Cash prize disbursed.

February 26, 06:44 pm

M'sia minister says his country will reveal flying car prototype in 2019

Start saving now.

February 26, 06:05 pm

Royal Caribbean cruises going at up to 40% off

You will need this.

February 26, 06:00 pm

Eunos cyclist who punched lorry driver goes viral worldwide, gets more than 58,000 upvotes on Reddit

Phew.

February 26, 05:39 pm

Taiwanese video game with Winnie the Pooh references mocking President Xi pulled from Steam

Don't poke the bear

February 26, 05:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close