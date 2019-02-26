fbpx

Mum with baby on 10-hour flight gives out over 200 packs of sweets & ear plugs to passengers

So sweet.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 26, 10:30 am

Talk about setting new unattainable standards of parenting.

Sweet gesture from mum on a long-haul flight

To help everyone else on a long-haul flight cope with a possibly crying four-month-old baby, a Korean mother recently gave out over 200 packets of sweets and earplugs to passengers.

A viral post shared by Facebook user Talal Masood on Feb. 24 shared about this incident on board a 10-hour flight from Seoul, Korea, to San Francisco, United States.

The goodie bag consisted of earplugs, hard and chewy candies, as well as a pack of biscuits.

Along with these items, there was also a note that explained it was the first time the baby was taking a plane.

Fearing that her four-month-old son named Junwoo might cry, and in turn disturb other passengers, the mother was prompted to put together the welfare packs for everyone.

This thoughtful mum, with her baby and mother, was on a trip to the U.S. to visit her sister.

Photo collage from Talal Masood’s Facebook post.

Here’s the cute note which was crafted from the baby’s perspective, if you can’t see clearly from the photo:

Hello, I’m Junwoo and I’m 4 months old.

Today, I am going to the U.S. with my mom and grandma to see my aunt.

I am a little bit nervous and scary because this is my first flight in my life, which means that I may cry or make too much noise.

I will try to go quietly, though I can’t make any promises..Please excuse me.

So my mom prepared little goodie bag for you! It has some candies and earplugs. Please use it when it’s too noisy because of me.

Enjoy your trip. Thank you. :’)

Praises for being thoughtful

The Facebook post has garnered more than 35,000 shares in a day.

Majority of the comments are positive, praising the mum for going an extra mile in being empathetic and considerate to other passengers.

Some comments also highlighted the need to be more sympathetic towards parents on planes who are trying their best to pacify their crying babies.

Is this unnecessary?

While the kind gesture is appreciated by most people, some wonder if the parent should be so stressed up about affecting other passengers.

That is partly because one should know better that crying is an infant’s natural reaction and, perhaps, passengers were more understanding than the mum imagined.

So wholesome.

Top photo collage from Talal Masood’s Facebook post

