fbpx

Back
﻿

Famous M’sian ‘bone-setting’ TCM practitioner Chris Leong held in Indonesian jail for more than 47 days

He was arrested with 19 others with no news about what would happen next.

Andrew Koay | February 25, 05:38 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A famous Malaysian “bone-setting” tit-tar practitioner, Chris Leong, continues to be held in an Indonesian jail more than six weeks after his initial arrest.

Leong, whose claim to fame has been his near-miraculous live video demonstrations of instantaneously alleviating pain and bodily discomfort of those he treats, is a social media Facebook star whose routine has been watched millions of times around the world.

Arrested

According to Antara News Sumsel, Leong and his team of 19, were arrested on Jan. 9 in Palembang for allegedly abusing their tourist visas.

It was alleged that the group had been charging patients for their services, and also claiming to be doing charity work in the country.

The Star reported that the arrest occurred after an undercover Indonesian immigration enforcement officer posed as a patient and was charged 4.5 million rupiah (S$430) for a session of tit-tar.

Of the 20 people arrested, 16, including Leong, are Malaysian, two from Hong Kong, one from Ireland, and one from Belgium.

They have as of Feb. 25, been held for 47 days without trial.

Employees start a petition

Leong’s employees in Malaysia, described as being “totally devastated and disheartened”, believe that it is illegal for him to be held for longer than 40 days without a trial.

They have started a petition to the Malaysian government to facilitate the release of the TCM practitioner and his team.

As of writing, the petition has more than 25,000 signatures.

Social media sensation

Leong is a well-known “master” of tit-tar, which is the practice of “bone-setting” utilising a traditional Chinese form of chiropractic.

Videos of him performing tit-tar on various patients around the world are often shared and seen on social media.

Leong’s YouTube page has 82,400 subscribers, with some of his videos getting over a million views.

His Facebook page, which is believed to have been disabled some time during his incarceration, had over 1.4 million followers.

After he was arrested in Indonesia, there was concern from customers who had made payment about his no-show.

Leong had posted on Facebook previously assuring refunds:

“We know you are concerned. So sorry that the tour to Jakarta and Surabaya has been cancelled. We will process the refund back to you. Please give us some time and you will receive a text or an email from us soon. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Leong and his entourage’s arrest has sparked allegations of long hours of interrogation without meals or toilet breaks, daily abuse to provide free “tit-tar” treatment to outsiders from the immigration and prison officers’ families as well as other authorities, and sexual assault of female detainees.

The employees also allege that they were being coerced to make false statements under pressure so authorities there can take legal action and charge them.

Top image screenshot from Chris Leong Channel YouTube

About Andrew Koay

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Orchard Central Cold Stone Creamery closing down, 1-for-1 for new Thai Milk Tea ice cream

Cold Stone Creamery gives and takes away.

February 25, 05:00 pm

McGriddles will be back in S'pore for one day on Feb. 27, 2019, comes with free merchandise

But why?

February 25, 02:32 pm

China's Raffles City Chongqing really looks like MBS after structural completion of skybridge

How flattering.

February 25, 12:46 pm

Fake Kim Jong-un deported from Hanoi, Vietnam before second Trump-Kim Summit

Vietnam is letting fake Trump stay though.

February 25, 12:33 pm

Cat owners are dialling their pet's paws & hearing them meow in latest internet challenge

The only acceptable catcall.

February 25, 12:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close