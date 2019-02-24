fbpx

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth to play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in Netflix biopic

Say your prayers and eat your vitamins.

Sulaiman Daud | February 21, 04:58 pm

From one muscular, chiselled specimen to another — actor Chris Hemsworth will play wrestling legend Hulk Hogan on the silver screen.

According to the Hollywood Reporter on Feb. 21 (Singapore time), details of the biopic’s deal with Netflix are still being worked out.

But getting Hemsworth on board is certainly a coup.

Seductive Lord of Thunder

Hemsworth is perhaps best known for his role as Thor Odinson, God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the star of the Thor franchise and one of the main characters of Avengers: Infinity War, Hemsworth is one of the most bankable stars in the world.

Audiences can see him in action in both Avengers: Endgame and another entry in the Men in Black franchise, Men in Black: International later this year.

Hemsworth will appear in the latter alongside his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson.

Wrestling’s biggest star

The Australian is certainly beefy enough to portray a man who dramatically claimed possession of a pair of “24-inch pythons”.

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan is one of wrestling’s biggest stars of all time.

Hogan was a key factor in the rise of then-World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s, including the immortal moment when he bodyslammed Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania 3 in 1987.

Later, Hogan would re-invent himself as “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, and become one of wrestling’s greatest villains as a member of the fearsome stable, the New World Order.

Screen shot from Krillep’s YouTube video.

However, Hogan courted controversy when leaked video tapes from 2007 recorded him using racial slurs.

Hogan admitted that his remarks were “offensive” and “unacceptable”.

He was fired from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015.

There are no confirmed details at this point as to how extensive the biopic will be, and whether this incident will be included in the re-telling of Hogan’s long career.

Todd Phillips, the director behind the Hangover series and the writer for the Borat movie, is slated to direct.

At least one person welcomed the news — Hemsworth’s fellow Avengers star Chris Evans, a.k.a. Captain America.

Whatcha gonna do brother, when Hemsworthmania runs wild on you?

Top image from Chris Hemsworth and Hulk Hogan’s Facebook pages.

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

