China’s Raffles City Chongqing really looks like MBS after structural completion of skybridge

Don’t be surprised if you see a familiar Singapore icon while wandering around the city of Chongqing, China.

Designed by the same architects

On Feb. 25, CapitaLand announced in a media release that it had completed the “topping out” of the eighth and final skyscraper of Raffles City Chongqing.

The result looks very much like our own Marina Bay Sands (MBS) due to its “accordion-shaped” curved pathway on high.

It has also achieved the structural completion of the 250m-high skybridge, previously referred to as the Conservatory, but now rebranded as The Crystal.

The building is designed by Safdie Architects, who also designed MBS.

Infinity pool and light show

The Crystal sits on top of four skyscrapers and links to the two taller skyscrapers in front, therefore connecting six skyscrapers into a megastructure.

According to CapitaLand, The Crystal will feature the tallest skybridge in Western China.

Visitors will get to enjoy amenities like a viewing gallery, gardens, an infinity pool and restaurants within The Crystal itself.

And in another similarity to our own MBS, The Crystal will transform into a “giant light beam” at night, illuminating the night sky of Chongqing with a light show.

Shopping mall for tenants

Anticipation for Raffles City Chongqing has been high, with CapitaLand reporting that 72 per cent of the residential towers’ 772 units have already been sold.

The building complex will also house a five-storey shopping mall with 450 retailers, as well as office spaces and the InterContinental Raffles City Chongqing hotel.

According to Lucas Loh, the President (China & Investment Management) of CapitaLand Group, the structure resembles a “powerful sail surging forward on the historic Chaotianmen site”.

CapitaLand started constructing Raffles City Chongqing six years ago, and the building is expected to open its doors in the second half of 2019.

Top image courtesy of CapitaLand.