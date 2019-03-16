Starbucks China releases limited edition cat paw cup for S$40, also available online

A cat-paw mug from Starbucks is now the latest trend in China.

Launched on Feb. 28, 2019, the product has apparently proven so popular that customers are fighting each other to pay 199 yuan (S$40.14) for it.

Here’s how it looks:

If you’re not in China, you can try your luck at the official Starbucks store on Taobao, where 1,000 cups will be released a day:

Online sales start at 3pm daily.

However, the product will only be available till March 3, 2019, and stocks will only be shipped after April 8, 2019.

Otherwise, you can try your luck on other sites such as eBay.

Top image via Weibo