Cat owners are dialling their pet’s paws & hearing them meow in latest internet challenge

This might be the best internet challenge yet.

If you do nothing else useful today, at least watch this video of a cat owner dialling his cat’s paws (turn your audio on):

UNMUTE THIS, YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS pic.twitter.com/JDtIN9qmzN — sɪɴ¨̮ || sope fs📌 (@jingerbreadmin) February 19, 2019

The video was first posted on Feb. 19, 2019, and has since received more than 300,000 retweets and 600,000 likes.

In the same thread, various other cat owners have responded with videos of their own.

Successful mews

A bit reluctant, this cat:

Uncooperative mews

Sometimes it doesn’t work, though:

My cat doesn't want to give cooperation, don't want to respond 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/r2pOGRF7QQ — dumb doctor (@fenawesome) February 20, 2019

And they might even be outright uncooperative:

i tried pic.twitter.com/1XLtrR26DU — cudgy eli ۵ I MISS TROYE 🌺 7 ~18 ~ 27 (@prettypalais) February 20, 2019

So friggin’ cute.

Top image via @jingerbreadmin on Twitter