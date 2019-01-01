fbpx

Cat owners are dialling their pet’s paws & hearing them meow in latest internet challenge

The only acceptable catcall.

Mandy How | February 25, 12:03 pm

This might be the best internet challenge yet.

If you do nothing else useful today, at least watch this video of a cat owner dialling his cat’s paws (turn your audio on):

The video was first posted on Feb. 19, 2019, and has since received more than 300,000 retweets and 600,000 likes.

In the same thread, various other cat owners have responded with videos of their own.

Successful mews

A bit reluctant, this cat:

Uncooperative mews

Sometimes it doesn’t work, though:

And they might even be outright uncooperative:

So friggin’ cute.

Top image via @jingerbreadmin on Twitter

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

