Cat owners are dialling their pet’s paws & hearing them meow in latest internet challenge
The only acceptable catcall.
This might be the best internet challenge yet.
If you do nothing else useful today, at least watch this video of a cat owner dialling his cat’s paws (turn your audio on):
UNMUTE THIS, YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS pic.twitter.com/JDtIN9qmzN
— sɪɴ¨̮ || sope fs📌 (@jingerbreadmin) February 19, 2019
The video was first posted on Feb. 19, 2019, and has since received more than 300,000 retweets and 600,000 likes.
In the same thread, various other cat owners have responded with videos of their own.
Successful mews
— megan (@moscatom0m) February 20, 2019
HEHEHHEHEHE pic.twitter.com/vP7PDs14kr
— 🌻 (@usaywhatchang) February 20, 2019
A bit reluctant, this cat:
— kt (@__katiemays) February 21, 2019
— ruby (@RubyTibet) February 23, 2019
Kinda works pic.twitter.com/ucqaLN3BoJ
— brittney patterson (@britpattersonn) February 22, 2019
Uncooperative mews
Sometimes it doesn’t work, though:
My cat doesn't want to give cooperation, don't want to respond 🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/r2pOGRF7QQ
— dumb doctor (@fenawesome) February 20, 2019
And they might even be outright uncooperative:
Tried. pic.twitter.com/15PxudeXtz
— Lauren (@borin_lauren13) February 21, 2019
i tried pic.twitter.com/1XLtrR26DU
— cudgy eli ۵ I MISS TROYE 🌺 7 ~18 ~ 27 (@prettypalais) February 20, 2019
So friggin’ cute.
Top image via @jingerbreadmin on Twitter
