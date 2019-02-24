fbpx

S’pore BTS fans raise money for old folks by celebrating birthdays of their idols J-Hope & Suga

A win-win.

Kayla Wong | February 24, 05:19 am

Local fans of K-pop sensation BTS (Bangtan Boys) gathered on Saturday, Feb. 23, to celebrate the birthdays of J-Hope and Suga, two of the group’s members.

And in the process, do some good.

Whose birthdays?

J-Hope’s birthday was on Feb. 18, while Suga’s birthday is coming up on March 9.

Fans, who are called the ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth), refer to the duo as “Sope”.

Collaboration between BTS fans & SASCO

The event, called “A spoonful of Suga and Hope”, was jointly organised by local BTS fan group, Bulletproof Singapore, and SASCO Senior Citizens’ Home.

It was marketed as a chance for local BTS fans to “give back to society in the name of BTS”.

At Khatib

It took place at the Give n Take Cafe run by the Senior Activity Centre (SAC) at Khatib.

The event was held from 9am to 9pm.

Drinks and pastries were served at the event.

Each set of drink and pastry cost S$6.50.

With every set purchased, visitors to the cafe received a mini bookmark featuring both J-Hope and Suga, as well as a dessert topper that features either one of them.

Event ran by senior citizens

The event was run by the elderly folks themselves.

The following videos, provided by SASCO Senior Citizens’ Home to Mothership, were taken at the event.

Some 12 senior citizens ran the event over two shifts, with six of them for each shift.

The first shift lasted from 9am to 3pm, while the second lasted from 3pm to 9pm.

Besides the cafe, the SAC at Khatib also hosts a number of other amenities, such as a baking studio where senior citizens can attend baking classes, a multi-purpose hall where they get to take part in activities such as yoga and painting, and a mini library where they can read.

Saturday’s event managed to raise a total of S$3,271.30, covering the event costs, such as allowance for the senior folks, and the bread and drinks that were served.

All proceeds from the event will go towards running the operations at the SAC at Khatib.

Event will be held on Monday and Tuesday again

“A spoonful of Suga and Hope” will be held again next Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 25 and 26, sans the photo booth.

Even after the event is over, members of the public can still visit the Give n Take Cafe from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 9pm, to support the elderly folks.

The cafe serves bread from Asanoya Bakery, freshly brewed coffee (including latter, long black and mocha), as well as tea.

Here’s the location:

Blk 813 Yishun Ring Road #01-01 Singapore 760813
Tel: 6273 5183

Top image adapted via Give n Take/Twitter & SASCO Senior Citizens’ Home

