Fill a box to the brim with books for S$50 at AMK warehouse sale between March 8 – 16, 2019

It's back.

Sulaiman Daud | February 23, 01:46 pm

How many books do you think you can squeeze into one box?

SG Book Deals has a challenge for you. You can buy an entire box of books for just S$50 — as long as it can be sealed up.

It doesn’t matter how many books you manage to stuff inside, just as long as they don’t burst out of the box.

Annual box sale

The “Box Sale” was launched in 2015, and has taken place every year since.

It took a year off in 2018, but it will be back in 2019, from March 8 to 16.

The boxes will be provided, and measure approximately 404 x 246 x 242(h) millimetres.

If you don’t want to take part in the Box Sale, there’s also a “Flash Sale” area, where prices for books start at S$1.

There are also other single books offered at one for S$8, or three for S$20.

Books Box Sale is still finalising the range of titles available, but previous events offered books by authors like John Grisham, Stephen King, Keigo Higashino, Jodi Picoult and Terry Brooks.

You should also be able to get your hands on a wide variety of self-help, young adult, education, culinary and children’s titles too.

So practice your packing skills, and defy Marie Kondo’s arbitrary limits. Start your own library.

Where:

Pansing Building
438, Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 1
Ang Mo Kio Ave. 10 (Level 3), Singapore 569619

Here’s a map they shared from two years ago:

When:

March 8 – 16, 2019

Monday – Friday: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm
Saturday – Sunday: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

From previously:

Fill a box to the brim with books for S$50 from Aug. 4-13, 2017

Top image from Books Box Sale.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

