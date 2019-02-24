Bird poop rains down on parked Toyota in S’pore, covers entire car

One driver in Singapore would have to bring his car to the car wash for sure — if a photo recently shared on Facebook group Roads.sg is anything to go by.

Car entirely covered in bird poop

A Toyota that was photographed was completely covered in bird poop:

It is unclear where the car was parked, and how long the driver parked there for.

Not an uncommon occurrence?

The avalanche of bird poop raining down on unsuspecting objects and people is not a unique phenomenon in Singapore.

In the comments section of the post, some drivers have highlighted their own experiences and photos:

The Roads.sg post also dished out some advice on how to avoid this scenario: avoid parking directly below a tree if you notice a lot of birds chirping in the area, and avoid parking in a spot where bird droppings can be observed on the floor nearby.

Migratory birds

The avalanche of bird droppings can possibly be attributed to migratory birds that are stopping over in Singapore.

There are various migrations seasons for different birds.

For instance, barn swallows are migratory birds that are known to be in Singapore from late July to early April, according to The Straits Times.

And in September to March every year, birds from as far away as Siberia use Singapore as a resting point en route to Australia.

