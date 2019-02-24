1.4 million S’poreans to receive up to S$300 cash in Bicentennial Bonus, on top of GST vouchers

The Singapore government will be spending S$1.1 billion in doling out the Bicentennial Bonus for its citizens, as announced in Budget 2019. The cash perks are on top of regular GST vouchers.

Why a bicentennial bonus?

As Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat noted, 2019 marks 200 years since the British declared Singapore as a free port, and it’s an opportune time to reflect on our history.

Here’s a break down of the bonuses to be given out.

1) Bicentennial bonus, on top of existing GST vouchers

The bonus is either $150 or $300 for Singaporeans.

To qualify, you must be:

A Singaporean aged 21 and above in 2019.

Have an annual home value of less than S$21,000 as of Dec. 2018

Have a maximum of S$28,000 of assessable income for Year of Assessment 2018

To define assessable income:

“Assessable income” translates to the total amount of money you earn from your work in the course of a given year, as well as any rental income you might have earned, after deducting donations that are tax-deductible.

The cash vouchers are given out based on your annual home value.

Annual home value of S$13,000 or less: S$300

Annual home value of S$13,001 to S$21,000: S$150

2) Workfare Bicentennial Bonus

To qualify, you must be:

At least 35 years old in 2018

Be eligible for the Workfare Income Supplement (WIS)

An additional 10 per cent of WIS for work done in 2018 will be given out in cash, with minimum payment of S$100.

Here’s the amount for employees and the self-employed respectively (ages as of 2018):

Aged 35-44: S$100 – S$150 / S$100

Aged 45-54: S$100 – S$220 / S$100 – S$147

Aged 55 – 59: S$100 – S$290 / S$100 – S$194

Aged 60 and above: S$100 – S$360 / S$100 – S$240

Persons with disabilities below age 35 eligible for the WIS scheme will receive S$100 – S$150

3) Income tax rebate

To qualify, you must be:

There will be a 50 per cent rebate on your personal income tax in YA 2019, capped at S$200.

4) Edusave and PSEA top-up

Young Singaporeans (7-20 years old) will not miss out on the bicentennial party.

Here’s the relevant amount for each account:

4.1 Edusave (between seven to 16 years old in 2019)

S$150

4.2 PSEA, which stands for Post-Secondary Education Account (between 17 to 20 years old in 2019)

Annual home value of s$13,000 or less: S$500

Annual home value of more than S$13,000: S$250

5) CPF top-up

There is also additional support for older Singaporeans, of which 300,000 Singaporeans will benefit.

To qualify, you must be:

Between 50 – 64 years old in 2019

Have less than S$60,000 in your combined CPF ordinary and special account OR retirement account (as of Dec. 31 2018)

Assessable income for YA 2018 not more than S$28,000

Annual value of property not more than S$21,000 as of Dec. 21, 2018

Here’s the relevant amount:

Aged between 50 – 54 (in 2019) Less than S$30,000 in account: S$500 Above S$30,00 – less than S$60,000 in account: S$300

Aged between 55 – 64 (in 2019): Less than S$30,000 in account: S$1,000 Above S$30,000 – less than S$60,000 in account: S$600



6) S&CC Rebate

To qualify, you must:

Be the owner of a HDB flat, including executive and multi-generation flats

Not have any household member owning or having any interest in a private property, or any household member who has rented out a whole flat.

The Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebate will be extended for another year. It will cost the government S$132 million and benefit about 930,000 households.

Here’s the relevant amount for FY2019:

1 and 2-room flats: 3.5 months’ rebate

3 and 4-room flats: 2.5 months’ rebate

5-room flats: 2 months’ rebate

Executive/multi-generation flats: 1.5 months’ rebate

