fbpx

Back
﻿

First-generation owner of Basheer Graphic Books at Bras Basah has passed on

The bookstore has been there since 1991.

Fasiha Nazren | February 24, 03:23 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Design enthusiasts and regular visitors of Bras Basah Complex would be familiar with Basheer Graphic Books.

View this post on Instagram

Melhor lugar de Singapura 📖📓📚💰💸💳

A post shared by DIEGO PAIM (@diego_paim) on

According to a Facebook post by one James Leong, the first-generation owner of the bookstore, Basheer Ahamed, has passed on.

Remembered fondly

Basheer Graphic Books is a bookstore specialising in art books and magazines related to architecture, typography, animation and graphic design.

Its regular patrons include those in the design industry and fine arts students.

After having heard the news of Basheer’s demise, many remembered him fondly for being a “wonderful” and “kind” person.

Commenters online also remembered him for his selfless gestures, such as giving students the option of paying for books in instalments.

Used to go door-to-door

The bookstore first opened at Bras Basah Complex in 1991, by Basheer and his son and current owner, Abdul Nasser.

Back in the days, the father-and-son duo would carry suitcases full of books in hopes of selling them to offices in the Central Business District.

At its peak, Basheer Graphic Books used to have seven bookstores in the region, including Malaysia and Thailand.

However, due to the rising age of e-commerce, Nasser shared in a Straits Times interview that sales have been “half of what it used to be five years ago”.

Where to go: Bras Basah Complex #04-19, 231 Bain St, Singapore 180231 

Top image from @diego_paim

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Entrepreneurial people selling 'Is it because I'm Chinese?' catchphrase on t-shirts for S$18

Late-stage capitalism.

February 24, 01:53 pm

Veteran S'porean artist with 90% blindness & Stage 4 cancer explains why she chose to go off treatment

Chng Seok Tin's story of fortitude and perseverance in her art is beautiful, moving and inspiring.

February 24, 12:10 pm

Instagram-worthy Unicornetto now in 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.80, available for limited period

Pretty.

February 24, 11:49 am

Church informs SDP it cannot rent auditorium for campaign launch 26 hours before event

Kingdom Community Church initially said all events were called off because of a JTC inspection, but later changed their tune.

February 24, 09:40 am

Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng proposes 70 or 75 years old retirement age to make CPF savings last

People are living longer.

February 24, 05:43 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close