First-generation owner of Basheer Graphic Books at Bras Basah has passed on

Design enthusiasts and regular visitors of Bras Basah Complex would be familiar with Basheer Graphic Books.

According to a Facebook post by one James Leong, the first-generation owner of the bookstore, Basheer Ahamed, has passed on.

Remembered fondly

Basheer Graphic Books is a bookstore specialising in art books and magazines related to architecture, typography, animation and graphic design.

Its regular patrons include those in the design industry and fine arts students.

After having heard the news of Basheer’s demise, many remembered him fondly for being a “wonderful” and “kind” person.

Commenters online also remembered him for his selfless gestures, such as giving students the option of paying for books in instalments.

Used to go door-to-door

The bookstore first opened at Bras Basah Complex in 1991, by Basheer and his son and current owner, Abdul Nasser.

Back in the days, the father-and-son duo would carry suitcases full of books in hopes of selling them to offices in the Central Business District.

At its peak, Basheer Graphic Books used to have seven bookstores in the region, including Malaysia and Thailand.

However, due to the rising age of e-commerce, Nasser shared in a Straits Times interview that sales have been “half of what it used to be five years ago”.

Where to go: Bras Basah Complex #04-19, 231 Bain St, Singapore 180231



Top image from @diego_paim