New mall with 6 levels of shopping & cafe options opens near Platinum Mall Bangkok
Those who go to Bangkok often, will want to take note of this new mall.
The Market Bangkok, which is located a stone’s throw away from Platinum mall, opened recently on Feb. 14, 2019.
So, what can you expect to find at The Market Bangkok?
Fashion & apparel
There are quite a few fashion outlets selling clothes, shoes, bags and other accessories:
Cafes and F&B options
If you get tired, you can always take a break at one of their dining options, which includes a Domo Kun cafe:
The mall is located at 111 Ratchadamri Road, and is open 10am to 10pm daily.
The nearest BTS stations are Chit Lom, Siam and Ratchathewei station.
This is a map of where it is located:
Top photo via Instagram @patanit_official & 吃喝玩乐 • YY 趣旅行’s Facebook
