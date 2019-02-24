New mall with 6 levels of shopping & cafe options opens near Platinum Mall Bangkok

Those who go to Bangkok often, will want to take note of this new mall.

The Market Bangkok, which is located a stone’s throw away from Platinum mall, opened recently on Feb. 14, 2019.

So, what can you expect to find at The Market Bangkok?

Advertisement

Fashion & apparel

There are quite a few fashion outlets selling clothes, shoes, bags and other accessories:

Advertisement

Cafes and F&B options

If you get tired, you can always take a break at one of their dining options, which includes a Domo Kun cafe:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mall is located at 111 Ratchadamri Road, and is open 10am to 10pm daily.

The nearest BTS stations are Chit Lom, Siam and Ratchathewei station.

This is a map of where it is located:

Top photo via Instagram @patanit_official & 吃喝玩乐 • YY 趣旅行’s Facebook