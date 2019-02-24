fbpx

Back
﻿

Temperatures in Bangkok to rise to 35°C – 38°C from Feb. to May, 2019

Singaporeans might want to take note.

Matthias Ang | February 19, 07:48 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Bangkok is going to be hot.

According to Bangkok Post (BP), which quoted the Meteorological Department, Bangkok is expected to face temperatures of 35° to 38° Celsius from February to May, as part of an incoming summer heatwave.

Meanwhile, the provinces of the country that are further north, such as Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Nakhon Sawan and Kanchanaburi, are expected to see temperatures of up to 42° to 43° Celsius.

The summer is expected to be exceptionally hot and arid, although temperatures are expected not to beat the 2016 heatwave, which saw a record temperature of 44.6° Celsius.

The Department added that Thailand’s average temperature is expected to be 1° to 2° Celsius hotter than last year, with summer officially beginning in Thailand on Feb. 21.

Lower precipitation expected

There will also be a potential for water shortages, as temperatures are higher than usual in every part of the country this year.

Bangkok had already experienced 22 days of 32° Celsius in December, which made the city even hotter than February’s maximum temperature mean.

Additionally, the rising temperature was due to climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which added to a drier and hotter climate in the Asian part of the Pacific.

Here’s what else the dry weather has exacerbated in Bangkok:

Here’s what you need to know about Bangkok’s smog problem

Top photo from Kritsakorn Lom Chantarakul Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Moon to appear 14% bigger on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7.30pm because it's another supermoon

The second one this year.

February 19, 07:20 pm

Reports of Black Panther spotted in Kenya raises concerns over poaching

Nature 101: Take nothing but pictures, kill nothing but time.

February 19, 06:39 pm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman skips M'sia & Indonesia on Asia tour without reason

Looks like it's only Pakistan, India and China on his itinerary for now.

February 19, 06:28 pm

Elderly cardboard collector in S'pore contracts arthritis, unable to support intellectually disabled son

She usually aims to sell 60kg of cardboard a day.

February 19, 05:55 pm

19-year-old S'porean shares difficulties she faced on holiday in Japan

Sakura season is coming though.

February 19, 04:16 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close