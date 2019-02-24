Temperatures in Bangkok to rise to 35°C – 38°C from Feb. to May, 2019

Bangkok is going to be hot.

According to Bangkok Post (BP), which quoted the Meteorological Department, Bangkok is expected to face temperatures of 35° to 38° Celsius from February to May, as part of an incoming summer heatwave.

Meanwhile, the provinces of the country that are further north, such as Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Nakhon Sawan and Kanchanaburi, are expected to see temperatures of up to 42° to 43° Celsius.

The summer is expected to be exceptionally hot and arid, although temperatures are expected not to beat the 2016 heatwave, which saw a record temperature of 44.6° Celsius.

The Department added that Thailand’s average temperature is expected to be 1° to 2° Celsius hotter than last year, with summer officially beginning in Thailand on Feb. 21.

Lower precipitation expected

There will also be a potential for water shortages, as temperatures are higher than usual in every part of the country this year.

Bangkok had already experienced 22 days of 32° Celsius in December, which made the city even hotter than February’s maximum temperature mean.

Additionally, the rising temperature was due to climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which added to a drier and hotter climate in the Asian part of the Pacific.

Top photo from Kritsakorn Lom Chantarakul Facebook