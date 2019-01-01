fbpx

Adidas shoes going for S$35 – S$75 at factory outlet in Velocity Novena, 2nd pair 50% off

Can buy with a friend.

Mandy How | February 26, 04:34 pm

Fans of Adidas will want to go for this.

On Feb. 26, Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale shared about an Adidas sale at [email protected] Square, which is the brand’s factory outlet.

Besides lowered prices, you can also buy a second pair of shoes for 50 per cent off.

Image via Singapore Atrium Sale

Here are the photos by Singapore Atrium Sale, which shows the prices at S$35 – S$75 per pair.

Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale

If you’re planning to get some, it’s best to head down soon, before the common sizes and prettier designs are sold out.

Address:

Velocity @ Novena
238 Thomson Road #02-30/32, Singapore 307683

Opening hours:
11am – 9.30pm daily

Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale

