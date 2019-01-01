Adidas shoes going for S$35 – S$75 at factory outlet in Velocity Novena, 2nd pair 50% off
Can buy with a friend.
Fans of Adidas will want to go for this.
On Feb. 26, Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale shared about an Adidas sale at [email protected] Square, which is the brand’s factory outlet.
Besides lowered prices, you can also buy a second pair of shoes for 50 per cent off.
Here are the photos by Singapore Atrium Sale, which shows the prices at S$35 – S$75 per pair.
If you’re planning to get some, it’s best to head down soon, before the common sizes and prettier designs are sold out.
Address:
Velocity @ Novena
238 Thomson Road #02-30/32, Singapore 307683
Opening hours:
11am – 9.30pm daily
Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale
