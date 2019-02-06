fbpx

KFC S’pore selling 6-piece fried chicken for S$9 every Tuesday, starting Feb. 19, 2019

Very good.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 18, 04:06 pm

KFC’s “Chicken Tuesday” promotion is back.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 19, you can now buy six pieces of KFC fried chicken every Tuesday for only S$9.

Six pieces of fried chicken at S$9

For this promotion, there is a choice between Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy chicken.

Poster by KFC.

And compared to buying the same amount of fried chicken on other days, this deal can apparently help you save S$10.20.

Six-piece meal for S$16

The six-piece chicken promotion can also be upgraded to a meal with an additional S$7.

For S$16, the meal consists of six pieces of fried chicken, two medium-sized cups of Whipped Potato and two regular-sized Pepsi.

This is apparently S$14.40 cheaper than getting the same items on other days.

You can also add on two servings of cheese fries for S$5, or two medium-sized cups of Whipped Potato for S$4.

Poster by KFC.

Yay to discounts.

Top photo collage from posters by KFC

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

