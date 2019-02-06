KFC S’pore selling 6-piece fried chicken for S$9 every Tuesday, starting Feb. 19, 2019
KFC’s “Chicken Tuesday” promotion is back.
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 19, you can now buy six pieces of KFC fried chicken every Tuesday for only S$9.
Six pieces of fried chicken at S$9
For this promotion, there is a choice between Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy chicken.
And compared to buying the same amount of fried chicken on other days, this deal can apparently help you save S$10.20.
Six-piece meal for S$16
The six-piece chicken promotion can also be upgraded to a meal with an additional S$7.
For S$16, the meal consists of six pieces of fried chicken, two medium-sized cups of Whipped Potato and two regular-sized Pepsi.
This is apparently S$14.40 cheaper than getting the same items on other days.
You can also add on two servings of cheese fries for S$5, or two medium-sized cups of Whipped Potato for S$4.
Top photo collage from posters by KFC
