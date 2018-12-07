Youth smokes cigarette in public bus in S’pore, claims he can pay off fine as he has ‘stable income’

There’s no shortage of young people pushing the boundaries and trying to get away with it these days.

You might have previously heard of the teenagers who smoked at the back of a public bus and then uploaded the video to Instagram afterwards.

Now, another youth has been filmed lighting up a cigarette in what appears to be the upper deck at the back of a double-decker bus.

The video was uploaded to the Instagram account kidsofsingapore on Dec. 6.

Smoking a cigarette at the back of a double-decker bus

In the brief seven-second video, the youth is seen using a lighter to light a cigarette in his mouth.

He then lets out a quick puff of smoke, removes the cigarette from his mouth, and exhales a second puff of smoke.

A person can then be heard in the background going, “Geh siao boy!”

Here is a video of the youth with his face blurred:

Supposedly done on a dare

In response to the barrage of criticism that erupted in the comments section, the youth who smoked wrote that he had done his deed on a dare.

When he was asked what the reward for the dare was, he replied that it was a pack of cigarettes.

When he was further criticised for not thinking about the consequences of receiving a fine, he added that he would be able to pay off the fine as he had his own “stable income”.

The youth has since deleted his Instagram account.

Obviously illegal

Smoking is prohibited on public buses, and smokers are liable to a composition sum of S$200 if caught smoking in prohibited places, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

Top image from video screenshots via kidsofsignapore Instagram