World’s first Nerf experience centre coming to Marina Square in 2019

Marina Square might be getting more visitors next year.

In collaboration with Hasbro, the world’s first Nerf experience centre will be coming to the mall in the second half of 2019.

Multiple activity zones

Nerf is a toy brand specialising in foam-based weaponry, with their guns and blasters being more popular items.

The Nerf experience centre is set to occupy over 18,000 square feet on the ground level of Marina Square, featuring multiple activity zones.

While there aren’t much details yet, these zones are supposed to promote “active play” and “team work”.

The experience is suitable for both children and adults.

Top image from Kingsmen Creatives and Nerf