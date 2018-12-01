Winnie the Pooh mascot requested by Spanish police to hide as China president Xi Jinping was passing by

No Pooh allowed in Spain. For a short while, at least.

According to Spanish media, a Winnie the Pooh mascot busker was apparently told by the authorities to clear off from the streets of Madrid city.

This was done out of fear that the pooh bear might offend Chinese president Xi Jinping, who was in Spain for a visit and was passing through.

Xi arrived in Spain on Tuesday, Nov. 27, for a two-day visit.

This bizarre turn of events to banish a pantless yellow bear was carried out to ensure the mascot stayed out of view of Xi’s motorcade.

The Chinese president was passing by the city streets on the way to Madrid’s historic town hall building.

No Winnie the Pooh in sight means that Spain was spared from an embarrassing faux pas.

Busker understood and obliged

The Winnie the Pooh street performer makes his daily living by posing for photographs in Sol Square dressed in a furry Pooh costume.

“I didn’t make a fuss about it. It was only 20 or 30 minutes,” the man told the digital newspaper eldiario.es.

He also said that the police officers explained to him that Xi could be offended by the sight of his costume because of online jibes in China comparing his appearance with the rotund character.

The Winnie the Pooh busker also said: “If it’s offensive, I understand that they would ask me to step aside.”

Memes comparing Xi with Winnie the Pooh started when the Chinese leader met Barack Obama in 2013, with the then United States president cast as a sprightly Tigger.

Significant meeting

Xi is the first Chinese head of state in 13 years to visit the European country.

After Spain, Xi went to Argentina for the G20 leaders’ summit that started on Friday, Nov. 30 in Buenos Aires.

He will meet US President Donald Trump for talks on the trade war that has been raging between the two countries since July.

In Madrid on Wednesday, Xi touted Beijing’s signature “Belt and Road Initiative”.

He said there were “multiple advantages” for China and Spain to cooperate under the framework.

The sprawling plan has been around since 2013.

It aims to create modern-day Silk Road trading routes linking China with Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond through railway, road, port and other projects.

More than 100 countries so far have signed memorandums of understanding with China on the belt and road plan.

But no developed Western countries are formally on board.

Football exchange

The football-mad Chinese leader also saw to other important bilateral talks, such as including one on football exchanges among 18 cooperation agreements that were signed between China and Spain during Xi’s visit.

The Chinese president is known to be a big football fan.

Xi will travel to Panama and Portugal after the G20 and talks in Argentina.

In a joint statement released after talks between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Xi in Madrid, China and Spain also said they would promote market opening, eliminate trade barriers, and support a “rules-based multilateral trading system” — a counterbalance to and push back against the US.