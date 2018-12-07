Outdoor skating rink with giant Christmas tree in VivoCity from Dec. 7 – 25, skate session from S$12

You no longer have to travel to cold winter countries to ice skate under the moonlight at VivoCity’s Viesta! The New York Edition 2018, the mall’s inaugural year-end event, has an outdoor skating rink as part of their Christmas celebrations.

Largest synthetic skating rink in Singapore

The largest skating rink in Singapore will be here for a limited time only, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 25.

The synthetic skating rink measures 35 metres by 10 metres and is located at VivoCity’s outdoor plaza:

In the middle of the skating rink is an 8 metre-tall Christmas tree where people can skate around it.

Different themes each night

The skating rink is inspired by New York City with sights and sounds found in Central Park and the Rockefeller Center.

There are daily themed nights from 7pm onwards, playing songs from different genres:

Movie Mondays

Kpop Tuesdays

Mambo Wednesdays

Throwback Thursdays

Top Hits Fridays

Electro Saturdays

Popping Sundays

Santa will also make an appearance on the rink along with Santarinas and his elves on Dec. 24 and 25.

From S$12 per session, includes skates and socks

Here’s how much it costs to skate at VivoCity’s outdoor rink:

Off peak period (Mon – Thurs: 4.30pm to 6.30pm): S$12 per 30-minute session

S$12 per 30-minute session Peak period (Mon-Thurs: 6.30pm to 10pm; Fri-Sun, eve of public holidays and public holidays: 4.30pm to 11pm): S$14 per 30-minute session

The price is inclusive of skates and socks.

Penguin aids are also available for rent at S$10 for non-VivoCity Kids Club members and S$8 for VivoCity Kids Club members.

Visitors can choose their preferred skating sessions and purchase tickets here.

Address: VivoCity Outdoor Plaza, 1 Harbourfront Walk Singapore 098585

Opening Hours: Dec. 7 – 25, 4.30pm to 11pm*

*until 1am on Dec. 21

All images courtesy of VivoCity