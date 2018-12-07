fbpx

Back
﻿

Outdoor skating rink with giant Christmas tree in VivoCity from Dec. 7 – 25, skate session from S$12

Can act like Singapore got winter.

Fasiha Nazren | December 7, 2018 @ 04:12 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

You no longer have to travel to cold winter countries to ice skate under the moonlight at VivoCity’s Viesta! The New York Edition 2018, the mall’s inaugural year-end event, has an outdoor skating rink as part of their Christmas celebrations.

Largest synthetic skating rink in Singapore

The largest skating rink in Singapore will be here for a limited time only, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 25.

The synthetic skating rink measures 35 metres by 10 metres and is located at VivoCity’s outdoor plaza:

In the middle of the skating rink is an 8 metre-tall Christmas tree where people can skate around it.

Different themes each night

The skating rink is inspired by New York City with sights and sounds found in Central Park and the Rockefeller Center.

There are daily themed nights from 7pm onwards, playing songs from different genres:

  • Movie Mondays
  • Kpop Tuesdays
  • Mambo Wednesdays
  • Throwback Thursdays
  • Top Hits Fridays
  • Electro Saturdays
  • Popping Sundays

Santa will also make an appearance on the rink along with Santarinas and his elves on Dec. 24 and 25.

From S$12 per session, includes skates and socks

Here’s how much it costs to skate at VivoCity’s outdoor rink:

  • Off peak period (Mon – Thurs: 4.30pm to 6.30pm): S$12 per 30-minute session
  • Peak period (Mon-Thurs: 6.30pm to 10pm; Fri-Sun, eve of public holidays and public holidays: 4.30pm to 11pm): S$14 per 30-minute session

The price is inclusive of skates and socks.

Penguin aids are also available for rent at S$10 for non-VivoCity Kids Club members and S$8 for VivoCity Kids Club members.

Visitors can choose their preferred skating sessions and purchase tickets here.

Address: VivoCity Outdoor Plaza, 1 Harbourfront Walk Singapore 098585
Opening Hours: Dec. 7 – 25, 4.30pm to 11pm*
*until 1am on Dec. 21

All images courtesy of VivoCity

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Grab's new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

March 10, 07:49 pm

Wildly popular Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu visited S'pore & people here excited to meet him

The Taiwanese really like him.

March 10, 07:36 pm

Creative CEO personally comes down to IT Show to help customers with his products

That's amazing.

March 10, 03:52 pm

Comfort Delgro looking for passenger who alighted from taxi at ECP after driver blacks out

The driver had blacked out, causing him to lose control of the cab.

March 10, 03:08 pm

Catholic Church & Cornerstone Community Church praise government for move to cancel Watain concert

They stress the need to protect the nation from forms of art that would incite violence and hatred.

March 10, 02:58 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close