Lady in S’pore wins praise for holding umbrella over elderly man in the rain

A nice sight.

Mandy How | December 9, 2018 @ 10:29 pm

Upsurge

A simple image of a lady holding an umbrella over an elderly man has garnered plenty of praises on the internet.

Here’s the photo, shared to Facebook group 50 Shades Brighter (Singapore) on December 7:

And this was the caption that accompanied the photo:

Saw a lady offered to shelter this uncle from the sudden downpour. Multiracial Singapore ❤🧡💛💚💙💜

Sweet.

Reactions

Plenty of Facebook users have praised the lady for her kind deed:

While another explained why her deed was so applauded:

One commenter, however, pointed out the harsh truth:

Perhaps posting a good deed online might not be a bad thing, though, hopefully it will offset some of the usual negativity  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

