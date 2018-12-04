Here’s everything you need to know about Tumblr banning adult content

If you’ve even casually browsed Tumblr, you might be aware that there’s a surprising amount of pornography, or adult content, for a site that seems to be catered to the younger crowd.

Banned from App Store

As a result of the smut, Apple actually banned the app from their store on Nov. 16.

The decision to ban the app was due to child pornography on the platform.

Tumblr subsequently released a statement regarding the ban, with this portion about child pornography being the most relevant to their current predicament.

“Let’s first be unequivocal about something that should not be confused with today’s policy change: posting anything that is harmful to minors, including child pornography, is abhorrent and has no place in our community.”

The blog post also announced an upcoming change to their policy and guidelines that will take place on Dec. 17.

The most notable change being their policy on adult content.

Adult Content. Don’t upload images, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples —this includes content that is so photorealistic that it could be mistaken for featuring real-life humans (nice try, though). Certain types of artistic, educational, newsworthy, or political content featuring nudity are fine. Don’t upload any content, including images, videos, GIFs, or illustrations, that depicts sex acts. For more information about what this guideline prohibits and how to appeal decisions about adult content, check out our help desk.

Exceptions

Not all nudity is created equal though, and like all guidelines, adult content has a few caveats.

Here are some of the exceptions.

Examples of exceptions that are still permitted are exposed female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery. Written content such as erotica, nudity related to political or newsworthy speech, and nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations, are also stuff that can be freely posted on Tumblr.

Purge

While the purging won’t start till Dec. 17, some content have already been questionably flagged as explicit.

Tumblr we swear this isn't what it looks like…. pic.twitter.com/fCxgSejUam — AnimeLab (@AnimeLab) December 4, 2018

WAIT. GUYS, I JUST CHECKED MY TUMBLR OUT OF CURIOSITY AND 5 OF MY INNOCENT POKEMON ARTWORKS GOT FLAGGED… I'M SO CONFUSED pic.twitter.com/NuJOuZNsHN — sari ❄️ (@foxlett_) December 4, 2018

Some even speculated on what the “nipple ban” meant for Pokemon.

These Pokémon are now BANNED from tumblr. They are in your hands now. Please keep them safe. pic.twitter.com/DWsbBFnoKz — ChekhovsGnu Ⓥ (@ChekhovsGnu) December 4, 2018

A brief summary of the purging.

To Tumblr’s credit, this seemingly imperfect flagging system was acknowledged by Tumblr themselves.

Another thing, filtering this type of content versus say, a political protest with nudity or the statue of David, is not simple at scale. We’re relying on automated tools to identify adult content and humans to help train and keep our systems in check. We know there will be mistakes, but we’ve done our best to create and enforce a policy that acknowledges the breadth of expression we see in the community.

Singapore

In Singapore, Tumblr was for the most part, the initial site in which leaks from amateur sex videos was posted on — often times, without the consent of the participants in the video.

Tumblr being short-hand for pornography has become such a prevalent concept in Singapore that parodies have already been made about it prior to the announcement of the ban.

And here is just one account of the real world consequences that come about from these type of posts in Singapore.

Singapore’s fucked up tumblr (and telegram) culture supporting pedophelia and vouyeurism. Watch the full video here https://t.co/aZNpK2H4md pic.twitter.com/K1arUdPqlp — Brenda (@wordweed) May 23, 2018

And it appears to have worked for some pages.

If your content or channel has been wrongly flagged, you can file an appeal here and follow these steps.

