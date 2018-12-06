Man in Thailand has 4 wives who don’t mind sharing him
His first wife says she's proud of him.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
A Thai man has four wives who don’t mind sharing him with each other.
Happily ever after
According to Malaysian Chinese news site China Press, the husband initially went viral on the Internet for having three wives.
Perhaps not content with a crowd, the man recently gained a new wife.
Polygamy, which is having more than one husband or wife, has been banned in Thailand since 1935.
That particular ruling means only his first wife, Waraphon Pruksawan, is legally married to him.
Despite this, all the children born to him and his other ‘wives’ take his surname.
First wife proud of him
Pruksawan said it is better for her husband to be open about his relationships with women, rather than having an affair behind her back.
She also asked netizens to not worry about her.
She added that before Pruksawan takes on a new wife, he has to get her permission first.
Saying that she married him not for money, but because they have been through a lot together, Pruksawan said “the entire family loves one another”.
“I’m proud of my husband.”
Netizens react
Some male netizens voiced their envy for the man’s relationships with four women, while many disparaged their looks, saying they do not look like the gender they are ‘supposed’ to be.
I’m envious.
This husband has the face of a woman. He doesn’t look like a real man.
The rich can do whatever they want.
The family is not the only one in Thailand practicing polygamy.
42-year-old Manop Nuttayothin has two wives.
Translation (via Nextshark):
“People are bragging about their husbands on Facebook. Well, my husband happens to have two wives!
It’s been years and I’ve never changed my mind with you. The only thing that has changed is the size of our boobs, 600cc and 450cc.
You love them.”
Nextshark reported that the family with nine children (three were from his deceased first wife) often appear on Thai television, advising Thai viewers on how to have a long and happy marriage.
Top image via Waraphon Pruksawan/FB
More stories from Thailand:
Thai teacher goes viral for greeting her students with special handshakes & hugs before class
Thai migrant worker took more than 900 photos of what it was like building S’pore skyline in the 90s
12-year-old boy in Thailand buys property for parents with money earned from cross-dressing
18-year-old Thai girl got rid of acne & lost 44kg in just 1 year after being teased by school mates
Farmer in Thailand who takes smiling selfies with his buffaloes winning the Internet
Thailand has started process to legalise medical marijuana, M’sia in talks to join in
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.