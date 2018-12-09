44-year-old S’porean primary school teacher in Taiwan commits suicide after complaints from parents

On December 8, 2018, a 44 year old Singaporean man who was working in Taiwan as an English teacher commited suicide.

According to Chinatimes, the man, jumped off the 15th floor of a building at around 12.33am.

He landed on a white car, and suffered grave injuries, that would prove to be fatal.

He was found trapped between the driver’s seat and the dented roof

The building was also where the man lived, according to See Hua Daily News.

Yahoo Taiwan reported that he was found with multiple fractures and blood all over his body. His heart had also stopped beating.

He was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead at around 3am.

The incident took place at Gushan District, Kaohsiung, a port city in Taiwan.

The Singaporean man, only known as Guo, was later identified as an English teacher from a nearby primary school.

While reports initially stated that he had been dismissed from his teaching position due to parents complaining about the way he handled his students, the school clarified that they although they had received complaints about him, he had not been let go.

According to Yahoo Taiwan, the man had sent a final message to his Taiwanese wife that said “愛你一生一世” which roughly translates to “I will love you forever”.

They had been married for several years and had moved to Kaohsiung from Singapore just a few months ago.

When she learnt that her husband had passed away, she burst out crying on the spot.

She told Yahoo Taiwan that her husband had told her the same night that his school planned on sacking him.

She had consoled him and thought that he managed to get his emotions under control, but never expected him to jump down the building later while she was asleep.

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association of Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin):1800-353-5800

Image compiled from Seehua News & Channel 8 News