Westerners in shock & awe over video of S’pore’s colour-changing Supertrees
Super pretty.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Singaporeans might be used to the architectural wonders of Singapore.
But if we take a step back, it’s really mind-bending the stuff that we have in our very own backyards.
Case in point, the Supertree Grove, located in Gardens by the Bay.
Supertrees
You would probably have seen them already, but here they are.
Cool.
But perhaps we have become somewhat accustomed to it.
A video uploaded last Sunday, showing them in action however has garnered nearly 20,000 shares and over a million views.
The video was originally made by Instagram user Igor Kornachev, and reposted by Facebook group Wonderful World.
Here it is.
In case you can’t see the video.
Here are some parts of the interesting light show.
Whoa.
Reactions
One of the points of recognition came from a crazy rich movie.
And others had their sense of Geography rectified.
With other architecture popping to mind as well.
Boat hotel.
But the general consensus was this.
Cool.
Other shock and awe articles
S’poreans in shock & awe after lady posts S$1,754 dinner bill at restaurant, including S$20 mineral water
Westerners in shock & awe at S’pore hotel’s room service robot
Image from Igor Kornachev
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.