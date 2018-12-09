Westerners in shock & awe over video of S’pore’s colour-changing Supertrees

Singaporeans might be used to the architectural wonders of Singapore.

But if we take a step back, it’s really mind-bending the stuff that we have in our very own backyards.

Case in point, the Supertree Grove, located in Gardens by the Bay.

Supertrees

You would probably have seen them already, but here they are.

Cool.

But perhaps we have become somewhat accustomed to it.

A video uploaded last Sunday, showing them in action however has garnered nearly 20,000 shares and over a million views.

The video was originally made by Instagram user Igor Kornachev, and reposted by Facebook group Wonderful World.

Here it is.

In case you can’t see the video.

Here are some parts of the interesting light show.

Whoa.

Reactions

One of the points of recognition came from a crazy rich movie.

And others had their sense of Geography rectified.

With other architecture popping to mind as well.

Boat hotel.

But the general consensus was this.

Cool.

Image from Igor Kornachev