fbpx

Back
﻿

Westerners in shock & awe over video of S’pore’s colour-changing Supertrees

Super pretty.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 9, 2018 @ 10:00 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Singaporeans might be used to the architectural wonders of Singapore.

But if we take a step back, it’s really mind-bending the stuff that we have in our very own backyards.

Case in point, the Supertree Grove, located in Gardens by the Bay.

Supertrees

You would probably have seen them already, but here they are.

Top photo from Flickr user Peter Lee

Cool.

But perhaps we have become somewhat accustomed to it.

A video uploaded last Sunday, showing them in action however has garnered nearly 20,000 shares and over a million views.

The video was originally made by Instagram user Igor Kornachev, and reposted by Facebook group Wonderful World.

Here it is.

In case you can’t see the video.

Here are some parts of the interesting light show.

Gif from Igor Kornachev
Gif from Igor Kornachev
Gif from Igor Kornachev
Gif from Igor Kornachev
Gif from Igor Kornachev

Whoa.

Reactions

One of the points of recognition came from a crazy rich movie.

And others had their sense of Geography rectified.

With other architecture popping to mind as well.

Boat hotel.

But the general consensus was this.

Cool.

Other shock and awe articles

S’poreans in shock & awe after lady posts S$1,754 dinner bill at restaurant, including S$20 mineral water

Westerners in shock & awe at S’pore hotel’s room service robot

Image from Igor Kornachev

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia foreign minister accuses S'pore foreign minister of 'hitting below the belt'

Both sides are free to speak freely.

March 13, 01:18 am

Scoot flight TR993 from Taipei to S'pore turned back due to technical issues

Scoot again.

March 13, 12:30 am

Thai eatery Tuk Tuk Cha's S'pore outlets are now halal certified

More dining options.

March 13, 12:22 am

Charles & Keith bazaar sale at Tai Seng from March 14 - 17, 2019, up to 70% off

Yay.

March 12, 11:35 pm

Yishun man who swung & kicked poodle has it taken away, thanks to concerned citizens

Hope the doggo gets a good new home.

March 12, 08:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close