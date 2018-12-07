MFA issues travel advisory to S’poreans to defer non-essential travel to KL due to Dec. 8 large-scale rallies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory to Singaporeans on Friday, Dec. 7 to avoid going to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Advertisement

MFA has advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to KL, due to large-scale rallies over the weekend.

Possibility of skirmishes taking place

Citing local media reports, the MFA advisory noted that a “large-scale rally” will take place at Dataran Merdeka, on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The turnout is expected to number in the “tens of thousands”.

Another large-scale rally will also be taking place in Petaling Jaya at Padang Timur on the same day.

The two venues are 20 minutes apart.

The MFA said:

“As with large congregations or demonstrations, there is a possibility that limited and isolated skirmishes might take place. There may also be traffic disruptions and other disturbances that will impact travellers.”

Advertisement

Singaporeans KL urged to be vigilant

In addition, MFA urged Singaporeans who are currently in KL to “stay vigilant and avoid large gatherings”, as well as “monitor local media for developments and heed the instructions of the local authorities”.

They also encouraged Singaporeans to register with MFA so MFA can contact them if necessary, adding that those who require consular assistance in KL can contact the Singapore High Commission there.

Singapore High Commission in KL

Address: 209 Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Telephone: +60 321 616 277