22°C weather expected in Singapore for first half of December

Get ready for much cooler weather in December, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

In the first half of December, temperatures will range from 24°C to 32°C.

However, there are a few days where the minimum temperature is expected to fall as low as 22°C or 23°C.

Monsoon season

Singaporeans have the Northeast Monsoon to thank, which is expected to hang around until March 2019.

Along with the cooler weather, more rain is expected, with “thundery showers” more common in the afternoon.

On some of these days, the showers may last well into the evening.

Keep informed

To get daily updates of the weather forecast, you can visit the MSS’s website, or the NEA website.

You can also download a couple of apps to keep yourself up to date, with the myENV app or the MSS’s [email protected] app.

Then you’ll know exactly when to bring out the winter wear that’s been hiding in your cupboard all this time.

Top image from the National Environment Agency’s Facebook page.