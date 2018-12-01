fbpx

Back
﻿

22°C weather expected in Singapore for first half of December

Hello layered outfits.

Sulaiman Daud | December 1, 2018 @ 10:48 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Get ready for much cooler weather in December, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

In the first half of December, temperatures will range from 24°C to 32°C.

However, there are a few days where the minimum temperature is expected to fall as low as 22°C or 23°C.

Monsoon season

Singaporeans have the Northeast Monsoon to thank, which is expected to hang around until March 2019.

Along with the cooler weather, more rain is expected, with “thundery showers” more common in the afternoon.

On some of these days, the showers may last well into the evening.

Keep informed

To get daily updates of the weather forecast, you can visit the MSS’s website, or the NEA website.

You can also download a couple of apps to keep yourself up to date, with the myENV app or the MSS’s [email protected] app.

Then you’ll know exactly when to bring out the winter wear that’s been hiding in your cupboard all this time.

Top image from the National Environment Agency’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

15% shortfall in S'pore tourists visiting M'sia in 2018

Wonder why.

March 4, 01:44 am

M'sian Minister: Flying car not for sale to the public, but Grab interested to use it for taxi services

Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads.

March 3, 10:32 pm

CEO of S'pore gaming company Sea, formerly Garena, becomes a billionaire

The company renamed to Sea in 2017.

March 3, 08:29 pm

Australian durian seller disappears on 27-year-old S'pore business partner, allegedly owes over $20,000

The Australian also apparently told him to "stop playing the victim".

March 3, 06:34 pm

Why S'pore doesn't dare: Retiring publisher Fong Hoe Fang reflects on 40 years of activism

'You see injustice, it's so clear-cut, how can you not stand up for them?'

March 3, 06:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close