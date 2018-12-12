fbpx

Back
﻿

Samsung China announces collaboration with “legal fake” Supreme

Confusing what is real.

Jonathan Lim | December 12, 2018 @ 02:14 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

You read that right.

On Dec. 10 (Monday) Samsung China held a media launch conference for the Samsung Galaxy A8s.

One major announcement that caught people’s attention was that Samsung would be collaborating with Supreme, a street wear brand with a big cult-following.

The “CEO”

Calling Samsung a “leading technology brand that is continually exploring the perfect marriage between fashion and technology”, the presenter of the conference announced that “cutting edge fashion brand Supreme” would be collaborating with Samsung.

The presenter then invited his “friend” and “CEO” of “Supreme” on stage to share his thoughts.

While most people would be expecting this guy up on stage:

James Jebbia, CEO, Supreme. Source: James Jebbia Facebook

They got these two guys instead:

“同董” or “CEO Tong” is in the middle. Screenshot via Weibo

The presenter said Samsung would be working with “Supreme” to create lifestyle and technology products. He then handed the microphone over to the “CEO” of “Supreme”.

Introduced as “同董” (CEO Tong) of “Supreme 国际品牌有限公司” (Supreme International Brand Private Limited), the bespectacled man explained why “Supreme” was collaborating with Samsung.

He said that “Samsung is an innovative multinational company that chased technological and product design perfection and this was in line with our (Supreme) attitude towards popular culture”.

He added that both Samsung and “Supreme” place a lot of importance to catering for the youth market in China which emphasises individualism and fashion.

It was also shared at the conference that this is the first time “Supreme” is entering the Chinese market, and that this media conference was the first “official” appearance of “Supreme” in Chinese media.

“CEO” Tong also shared that “Supreme” will be expanding aggressively in China in 2019, including opening a 7-storey flagship store in Sanlitun, Beijing. It will also be producing more street wear that combine Chinese cultural elements.

Not Supreme

In an official statement to Street Fashion website Hypebeast, the real Supreme said:

“Supreme is not working with Samsung, opening a flagship location in Beijing or participating in a Mercedes-Benz runway show. These claims are blatantly false and propagated by a counterfeit organization.”

Legal Fake Supreme Italia

Following multiple media outlets calling out Samsung for collaborating with a rip-off Supreme, Samsung China’s digital marketing manager, Leo Lau wrote, in a now-taken down Weibo post, that Samsung China was collaborating with “Supreme Italia, not Supreme US”. He added that Supreme U.S. was not authorized to sell and market its products in China.

It was reported that Supreme U.S. failed to properly protect its intellectual property rights and had recently lost a lawsuit to “legal fake” Supreme Italia in Italy.

According to Wikipedia, legal fakes occur when “a third company precedes the original brand company in the registration of the trademark, running its own business, from production to sales, in another country. By exploiting the products, creativity, marketing and advertising strategies of the original brand, the company misleads consumers, who are not aware of the fake goods.”

Supreme U.S. had sued the company International Brand Firm which had reproduced and sold merchandise bearing the Supreme logo under the brand “Supreme Italia”.

The Italian courts had ruled in favour of Supreme Italia and Supreme U.S. lost its right to trademark its brand in the European Union.

This may explain why “Supreme” is collaborating with Samsung China.

You can watch the full media launch conference here.

This is not the first time Chinese companies have been accused of copying successful brands and products.

Meet Uncle Martian, China’s latest sportswear brand because Under Armour

Top image screenshot from Weibo

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Malay entrepreneur in S'pore claims he does 400% more sales using non-Malay name

Gotta fly to get to where others walk.

March 14, 10:47 pm

S'pore taxi driver lends penniless passenger S$5 to buy dinner for pregnant wife despite being doubtful

He also sent him to and fro both destinations.

March 14, 10:15 pm

CPF says woman who can't withdraw savings for son's mental health treatment is getting financial help

In her letter, the mother blamed the government's policies for her family's circumstances.

March 14, 07:23 pm

TCM practitioner in S’pore suspended after diabetic patient loses leg

He was suspended for three years and fined S$5,000.

March 14, 06:55 pm

Pasir Ris cyclist incident: Lorry driver accused of acting rashly, faces jail term of at least 2 weeks

Initially, the lorry driver had faced a charge of causing hurt to others through negligent behaviour.

March 14, 06:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close