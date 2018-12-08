fbpx

SAF, RSAF to conduct live firing & military exercises on mainland & islands from Dec. 10 – 17

Members of the public and sea vessels are advised not to stray into the live firing boundary.

Joshua Lee | December 8, 2018 @ 04:57 pm

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will be conducting live firing exercises on the mainland and islands between Dec. 10 and 17.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Dec. 7.

Exercises routine

The exercises, as well as the announcement, are routine.

Announcements are made by the ministry weekly.

Advisory issued

Mindef advises sea vessels and crafts travelling through the Western Johor Straits to keep within the 75m Navigable Sea Lane and not stray into the Live Firing Boundary.

The SAF will conduct live firing exercises in Pasir Laba Live Firing Area from Dec. 10, 8am until Dec. 17, 8am.

The SAF will also conduct military exercises at the following areas within the same period:

  • Seletar
  • Marsiling
  • Jalan Bahar
  • Neo Tiew
  • Lim Chu Kang
  • Jalan Kwok Min
  • Tuas
  • Upper Jurong
  • Hong Kah
  • Ama Keng
  • Bedok Jetty
  • Kranji
  • Lentor
  • Simpang
  • Sembawang
  • Mandai

The RSAF will be conducting live firing at the following islands from Dec. 10 to 14 daily, from 7am to 11pm, and from Dec. 15 to 16, from 12.01am to 11.59pm:

  • Pulau Pawai
  • Pulau Sudong
  • Pulau Senang

Live ammunition and flares will be used during live firing exercises, while blanks and thunder flashes will be deployed during military exercises.

Trespassing into SAF restricted areas is an offence. Trespassers can be fined S$1,000, or be jailed for two years, or both.

This routine exercise has all along been carried out.

News of it has been made public and given more emphasis to inform the public of its routine nature, given the recent heightened geopolitical tension.

