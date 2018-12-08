SAF, RSAF to conduct live firing & military exercises on mainland & islands from Dec. 10 – 17

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will be conducting live firing exercises on the mainland and islands between Dec. 10 and 17.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Dec. 7.

Exercises routine

The exercises, as well as the announcement, are routine.

Announcements are made by the ministry weekly.

Advisory issued

Mindef advises sea vessels and crafts travelling through the Western Johor Straits to keep within the 75m Navigable Sea Lane and not stray into the Live Firing Boundary.

The SAF will conduct live firing exercises in Pasir Laba Live Firing Area from Dec. 10, 8am until Dec. 17, 8am.

The SAF will also conduct military exercises at the following areas within the same period:

Seletar

Marsiling

Jalan Bahar

Neo Tiew

Lim Chu Kang

Jalan Kwok Min

Tuas

Upper Jurong

Hong Kah

Ama Keng

Bedok Jetty

Kranji

Lentor

Simpang

Sembawang

Mandai

The RSAF will be conducting live firing at the following islands from Dec. 10 to 14 daily, from 7am to 11pm, and from Dec. 15 to 16, from 12.01am to 11.59pm:

Pulau Pawai

Pulau Sudong

Pulau Senang

Live ammunition and flares will be used during live firing exercises, while blanks and thunder flashes will be deployed during military exercises.

Trespassing into SAF restricted areas is an offence. Trespassers can be fined S$1,000, or be jailed for two years, or both.

This routine exercise has all along been carried out.

News of it has been made public and given more emphasis to inform the public of its routine nature, given the recent heightened geopolitical tension.

Top image via CyberPioneer