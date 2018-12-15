Somebody parodied Rupi Kaur’s love poems to write about pearl milk tea & being lactose intolerant

Some of you might be familiar with Rupi Kaur, an Indian-Canadian writer and the author of Milk and Honey.

Advertisement

Here’s an example of her work:

Some might also find it banal and pretentious, considering the fact that it is just one sentence with a lot of line breaks, about nothing particularly new or interesting.

Advertisement

But @yigoreng brought the form to new heights when she used it to write about the subject of bubble tea and the ill-fated existence of being lactose intolerant.

The poems were then shared to Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits and her Instagram account:

We pick out some of our favourites.

Advertisement

(One of Kaur’s signature move is to sign off the poem with some sort of self-empowering aphorism.)

Advertisement

Very relatable:

Advertisement

Great twist at the end:

Advertisement

Top image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook