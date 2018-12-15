Somebody parodied Rupi Kaur’s love poems to write about pearl milk tea & being lactose intolerant
Relatable.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Some of you might be familiar with Rupi Kaur, an Indian-Canadian writer and the author of Milk and Honey.
Here’s an example of her work:
View this post on Instagram
these are the words i repeated to myself over and over again during a time of deep grief and loss. meditating on them was all that kept me going. they had gotten me through so much that i knew i had to write them down. which is why there was no doubt in my mind that this poem would become a canvas art piece. these babies are exclusive to @madebyaspeth. be sure to slide for some closeups 💃🏽😊
Some might also find it banal and pretentious, considering the fact that it is just one sentence with a lot of line breaks, about nothing particularly new or interesting.
But @yigoreng brought the form to new heights when she used it to write about the subject of bubble tea and the ill-fated existence of being lactose intolerant.
The poems were then shared to Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits and her Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
tbh still in shock over how the post blew up 0: will probably do more of these at some point ??? some people want a book ??? who knows where this will go now ? ? ? #subtleasiantraits #asian #drawing #illustration #drawing #artist #draw #bubbletea #boba #pearls #lactose #lactoseintolerance #stickers #poetry #writing #asiancreativenetwork #asiancreatives
We pick out some of our favourites.
(One of Kaur’s signature move is to sign off the poem with some sort of self-empowering aphorism.)
Very relatable:
Great twist at the end:
Top image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.