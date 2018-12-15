Back
Somebody parodied Rupi Kaur’s love poems to write about pearl milk tea & being lactose intolerant

Relatable.

Mandy How | December 13, 12:27 pm

Upsurge

Some of you might be familiar with Rupi Kaur, an Indian-Canadian writer and the author of Milk and Honey.

Here’s an example of her work:

Some might also find it banal and pretentious, considering the fact that it is just one sentence with a lot of line breaks, about nothing particularly new or interesting.

But @yigoreng brought the form to new heights when she used it to write about the subject of bubble tea and the ill-fated existence of being lactose intolerant.

The poems were then shared to Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits and her Instagram account:

We pick out some of our favourites.

Image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook
Image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook

(One of Kaur’s signature move is to sign off the poem with some sort of self-empowering aphorism.)

Image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook
Image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook
Image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook

Very relatable:

Image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook
Image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook

Great twist at the end: 

Top image from Joelle Chen-Yeo/Facebook

