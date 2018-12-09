fbpx

90% of NS servicemen reported to air bases within 3 hours of mobilisation

Ohhhh, Turbo Engine, I get it.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 9, 2018 @ 07:39 pm

Earlier this morning there was an Open Mobilisation & Civil Resource Requisition Exercise.

Mindef conducts Open Mobilisation & Civil Resource Requisition Exercise

Here were the signs activated.

Disc Drive, Air Knight, Stamp Machine, and Turbo Engine.

Well it turns out, the activation was targeted at members of The Republic of Singapore Air Force RSAF.

Activated personnels reported to Changi Air Base, Paya Lebar Air Base and Tengah Air Base.

According to Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, 90 percent of servicemen reported to air bases within a few hours of mobilisation.

A report by Lianhe Wanbao puts the time the 90 percent took within three hours.

Here is Ng’s Facebook post.

Successful open mobilisation exercise by the Fighter Group from The Republic of Singapore Air Force today. Within a few hours, over 90% of servicemen, both active and NS, have already reported to RSAF’s air bases. Such exercises are important to maintain the SAF’s operational readiness.

Well done, men and women of the RSAF, especially our NSmen!

Image from Ng Eng Hen

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

