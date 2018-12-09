Resorts World Genting created a mini, snowing, Santorini for Christmas this year
The resort has a Pokémon festival too.
Christmas is a time for joy and celebration.
The festival is also a time for bright, glitzy, eye-catching displays to attract shoppers.
Resorts World Genting (RWG), originally Genting Highlands Resort, might have did just that with their new Christmas decorations.
Named “Wintry Santorini Above the Clouds”, the display at the SkyAtrium in SkyAvenue Mall boasts a mini Santorini, complete with its iconic blue-accented white buildings.
You can see some of the inspiration here.
Genting
And Santorini
It will run from now till January 1, 2019.
Snow at this Santorini
While it doesn’t often snow during winter at the real Santorini in Greece, the one at Resorts World Genting has some artificial snow for your enjoyment.
Facebook user Steve WK Chai managed to capture the soft falling ‘snow’ at the mini Santorini (it rhymes).
According to RWG, the timings for the snowfall are as follows (subject to change):
1:30pm
3:00pm
4:30pm
6:00pm
8:30pm
9:30pm
The resort has other activities lined up too, including an appearance by everyone’s favourite Santa Claus.
Here’s another unrelated Santa Claus for you to get into the holiday spirit.
Pokémon Festival
Pokémon fans are in for a treat too.
According to RWG, from December 1 this year to February 28 next year, visitors can take pictures with Pokémon figurines, see the tallest Pokémon Christmas tree in the world, and buy loads of Pokémon merchandise.
They can even catch a parade of dancing Pikachu.
Before you book your ticket to Malaysia though, here’s one that you can catch right here in Singapore.
Cool.
Top image adapted via Resorts World Genting
