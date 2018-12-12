fbpx

Back
﻿

Residents triggered by presence of cockroaches demand personal action from MPs Baey Yam Keng & Tan Chuan-Jin

Bread-and-butter-issue.

Matthias Ang | December 12, 2018 @ 03:27 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Cockroaches do a good job of pushing our buttons of fear and disgust, even though these reactions have been established to be highly irrational.

While the extent of the reactions can vary between people, it would appear that for some, the experience of fear and disgust is particularly strong.

On Dec. 11, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines GRC, Baey Yam Keng, took to Facebook to share a resident’s email and photo over a cockroach at a staircase, in which the resident repeatedly chased the Town Council to remove the cockroach as soon as possible.

Unhappy Town Council was not fast enough

In his email to Baey, the resident wrote about how he first notified the Town Council about a live cockroach (misspelled as “life cockroach) via phone call at 3.30pm on Dec. 10.

The resident added that the operator had presumably requested for a photo of the cockroach. She had also supposedly replied that she would notify the officer-in-charge and inform the worker to remove the cockroach.

The resident then voiced his unhappiness over how it was already 5.15pm, but the cockroach was supposedly still around.

The email concluded with the resident renewing his request for the removal of the cockroach “immediately” and an additional complaint of the difficulty in getting through the Town Council hotline.

Photo from Baey Yam Keng Facebook
Photo from Baey Yam Keng Facebook

Baey gave his response in the caption to his post, thanking the resident for “taking the trouble to get through the hotline and monitoring the whereabouts of the cockroach”, and noted that the letter raised two bigger issues:

  • Whether the cockroach was indicative of an infestation.
  • The need to improve the Town Council’s Hotline.

Baey then ended his post with a question in the form of a hashtag:

#paytowncounciltocatchonecockroach ?”

This drew a response from MP and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who noted that Baey had “cockroaches issues too!” and shared his own experience of a similar situation.

Unhappy that Tan Chuan-Jin did not personally respond

In his own post, Tan stated that the Town Council had been repeatedly emailed by an individual, whose mother supposedly lives within Tan’s ward of Kembangan – Chai Chee, about an alleged cockroach infestation.

Tan highlighted that the Town Council had responded to his emails in earnest by going down to check each time the matter was raised but the individual was supposedly still unhappy that Tan himself had not personally responded to his emails.

Tan stated that each check had failed to reveal the evidence of an infestation, adding that such checks in turn required plenty of time and manpower resources.

Tan also shared the photos that he had been supposedly sent by the individual about the alleged infestation.

Here are the photos in case you can’t see the post:

Photo from Tan Chuan-Jin Facebook
Photo from Tan Chuan-Jin Facebook
Photo from Tan Chuan-Jin Facebook
Photo from Tan Chuan-Jin Facebook

Just one out of many issues our MPs must deal with we guess.

Top image photos from Tan Chuan-Jin and Baey Yam Keng Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MHA bans American pastor Lou Engle, who preached against Islam in S'pore in 2018

He ignored requests from Singapore authorities to return for investigations into his comments.

March 15, 08:11 pm

PM Lee Hsien Loong expresses deepest condolences to Christchurch shooting victims

Singaporeans in New Zealand can seek consular assistance.

March 15, 06:55 pm

Outward Bound S'pore stops all water activities after M'sia Pasir Gudang chemical dumping incident

They are prioritising the safety of participants.

March 15, 06:46 pm

Indonesian VP candidate Sandiaga Uno praises S'pore chicken rice & ease of doing business here

Uno wants to revamp the agricultural sector by appealing to millennials.

March 15, 05:44 pm

Hello Kitty-inspired Melissa footwear available from March 15, 2019

Very 'kawaii'.

March 15, 05:24 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close