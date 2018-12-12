fbpx

New train from Osaka to Kyoto will have seasonal themes for carriages & traditional Japanese interior

So pretty!

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 12, 2018 @ 10:06 am

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

A new type of Kyoto train will feature traditional Japanese designs come March 2019.

One of the more popular destinations in Japan for tourists is Kyoto.

It is close enough to Osaka to fulfill your shopping urges, but also presents a plethora of tranquil temples, and breathtaking sights to cleanse your soul take great Instagram pictures.

Depending on where you’re staying in Osaka, it’s also quite a short train ride.

Well, Hankyu Railway is aiming to make that ride a traditional Japanese experience too.

Seasonal carriages

According to Soranews, the train, Kyotrain Garaku, will feature six carriages with unique seasonal themes.

This carriage with maple leaves for example, represents autumn.

Image from Soranews

The other carriages will each have different motifs, such as bamboo (winter) and sakura cherry blossoms (spring), for different seasons.

Here are some more pictures of what the train’s interior will most likely look like.

Images from Japaaan Mag

The Kyotrain Garaku will run between Kyoto’s Kawaramachi station and Osaka’s Umeda station.

Although the train service will not be covered by the JR rail pass, prices are expected to be an affordable 400 yen (S$4.80)

Image from Soranews and Japaan Mag

