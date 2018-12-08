fbpx

Back
﻿

Tea & bakery cafe Nayuki, with fruit cheese teas & adorable pastries, opening at VivoCity Dec. 8, 2018

A different concept of tea and bread.

Mandy How |Sponsored | December 8, 2018 @ 09:44 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Nayuki, a cafe with homely, modern aesthetics and adorable Euro-style bakes will be opening in VivoCity December 8, 2018.

The tea and bakery café concept, which pairs cheese fruit teas with adorable bakes, is a movement that Nayuki pioneered.

It is apparently so well-received in China that snaking queues form at every store opening — no mean feat with more than 180 outlets across 22 cities.

This will be the cafe’s first overseas outlet.

Here’s a look at their Singapore menu.

1) Wide range of artisanal cheese fruit teas

Reputed for their generous use of fruits, Nayuki’s best-seller is the Supreme Cheese Strawberry Tea (S$8.30), which is blend of strawberries and jasmine tippy tea:

In fact, their strawberry products are so popular that Nayuki even invested in a strawberry field in their home country, in order to ensure that the fruit will be available all year round.

Other novelty teas include the Supreme Cheese Mango Tea (S$7.90), Supreme Cheese Grape Tea (S$7.90).

2) Fresh fruit teas

For those who are not into cheese, Nayuki has a separate series of fresh fruit teas, with drinks like the Supreme Orange (S$6.50) and Supreme Mixed Fruits Tea (S$5.90).

The vitamin C loaded Supreme Orange consists of two whole oranges — one sliced for fragrance, and the other blended into the drink. The oranges are farmed and imported from Taiwan.

Slices of yellow and green lemon adds another dimension to the drink.

For this series, fruits are selected to complement the tea base.

3) Traditional fragrant teas

If you’re a fan of something more traditional, the Cheese Rose Oolong (S$5.50) and Cheese Ali Mountain Dew (S$5.50) look like safe bets.

The latter even won the first prize in a Taiwan Winter Tea Competition.

Carefully roasted at low temperature for 40 hours, the Alisan Mountain Dew Tea has a light and subtle floral scent with a mellow aftertaste.

4) Pretty pastries

Bakes like the QQ Pearly Choco Bear (S$3.30) and Strawberry Blush Mystique (S$6.80) are easily highlights from the cafe.

The QQ Pearly Choco Bear baked with chocolate and filled with custard and pearls. The solid version of bubble tea, if you will.

The Strawberry Blush Mystique is made from dragon-fruit infused dough, fresh strawberries, and strawberry cream:

An oreo version, called the Dark Oreo Mystique ($5.80), is also available:

For those who love durian, you might want to try the MSW Durian Supreme (S$7.80):

And the Matcha Mochi Blossom (S$5) looks like an interesting option as well:

Signature pairings

If there are too many products to choose from, here some recommended pairings to go with:

  • Strawberry Blush Mystique with Supreme Cheese Strawberry
  • QQ Pearly Choco Bear with Supreme Cheese Mango
  • MSW Durian Supreme with Supreme Orange
  • A Farmer’s Harvest with Cheese Alisan Mountain Dew Tea

Kaizen Philosophy

Nayuki subscribes to the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen, meaning the dedication to continuous improvement.

This philosophy translates to the smallest of things in Nayuki, such as the tall, ergonomic cups that took 18 tries to perfect and the angled lid that prevents lipstick stains.

Their bottled cold-brew tea also comes with a special filter that prevents you from drinking the leaves — probably the first for bottled tea in Singapore.

From Dec. 8 – 10, customers will get a free bread with every drink purchased for the cafe’s opening promotion.

This will be on a while stocks last basis.

Address:
Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-207, Singapore 098585

Opening Hours:
From early December, 10am – 10pm daily

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nayukisg/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nayukisg/

Top image by Nayuki

This sponsored post pays for the writer’s bubble tea addiction.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

In 2013, UK metal band Cradle of Filth had S'pore concert venue cancelled 3 days before event

It was supposed to be their first concert in Singapore.

March 11, 01:34 pm

Man hit another man with metal stool in Liang Court brawl as table almost used too

It was way past bedtime.

March 11, 03:43 am

S'pore Chinatown busker, who sang backup for Andy Lau & Kit Chan, passes away suddenly

A sad day for those who loved the band's music.

March 11, 01:47 am

S'pore could create cities 1km in the sky 26°C year-round using Japanese tech

Looks like the Supertree Grove at Gardens By The Bay but thousands of times bigger.

March 11, 01:37 am

Tan Chuan-Jin probably gave the most accurate slaying of streaming sacred cow analogy

Tan said, "while every cow is a good cow, no cow is perfect".

March 10, 11:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close