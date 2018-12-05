Nas Daily calls Orchard Road Christmas light-up ‘one big product advertisement’

Vlogger Nuseir Yassin, a.k.a. Nas Daily, has made yet another video on Singapore.

Advertisement

And as it is the yuletide season, he has chosen to weigh in on the ongoing topic about how the Orchard Road Christmas light-up has become a symptom of over-commercialisation.

On Dec. 4, Nas uploaded his 968th video.

At roughly one-minute-and-20-seconds long, the video consists of footage of the Disney-themed decorations in Orchard Road, which exemplifies what happens when corporations take over.

Advertisement

Christmas decorations are “product advertisement”

Nas’ point is fairly straightforward, but that does not deter him from spending more than one minute saying something that could be said in two-and-a-half sentences.

He was essentially calling the Christmas decorations “one big product advertisement”.

He rattled off the names “Disney, Pixar, Mickey Mouse, Frozen and Toy Story” and highlighted how people are “flocking to take pictures with these products for Christmas”.

Note that Disney owns all of these products mentioned.

Advertisement

Christmas is now “owned by commercial companies”

Nas then spent the remainder of the video discussing the over-commercialisation of Christmas, saying that commercial companies “now own Christmas”.

Nas further cited the adoption of Santa Claus by Coca-Cola to “sell more coke” as another example.

Advertisement

Not that this is anything new.

Coca-Cola’s website states that it first began advertising with Santa Claus in the 1920s, nearly a century ago.

Nas then added that even though he is not Christian, he is concerned that the yearly pre-Christmas “buy buy buy tsunami” is threatening to sweep away the essence of Christmas which is about “family, bonding and holidays”.

He concluded that Christmas is now “just another way to make money”.

Reactions to the video see people giving their own thoughts

Reactions to the video were varied, with many responses expressing their own thoughts on the manner.

A number of responses said they celebrated Christmas for the good vibes it gave.

Advertisement

Some agreed with Nas’ criticism that Christmas was over-commercialised and echoed the sentiments by the National Council of Churches (NCCS) that the religious significance had been lost.

And one post asked what was the whole point of the video.

Advertisement

Top image collage screenshots from Nas Daily